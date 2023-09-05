Get the best portable MacBook for $200 off at Amazon

The MacBook Air M2 is a modern marvel, and you can save big on the slimline laptop just in time for school.

When looking at the best laptops for students, you can't look past the M2 MacBook Air lineup. In fact, it's the best MacBook for students you can buy right now, meaning it's got everything you need for studies and socializing.

The thin and light machine has a 15-inch display, a powerful M2 chip, and much more packed into its chassis. The larger display is particularly helpful for anyone working in multiple apps at once, or who simply wants more space for larger projects.

Best Buy is making it even easier to recommend, too - it's got a $100 discount off of the MSRP, making the MacBook Air just $1199. Considering it only launched in June of this year, that's a big deal.

MacBook Air M2

Was: $1299

Now: $1199 at Amazon Overview: The bigger version of the best MacBook for students is already available for $100 off, and it’s a portable powerhouse that offers excellent battery life and a completely new design.

Key features: 15-inch Retina display, M2 chip, 1080p webcam

Product launched: June 2023

Price history: We've seen similar deals for the 13-inch model, but given the 15-inch version launched just three months ago, this is one worth checking out.

Price comparison: Amazon: $1199 | Walmart: $1244 | Best Buy: $1299

Reviews consensus: Apple Silicon transformed the M1 MacBook Air, and in the M2 version, its outside finally catches up. The MacBook Air M2 comes in slick colors, offers excellent performance and all-day battery life, a 1080p webcam, and a slim design that's ideal for student backpacks. This is the latest version, too, with a 15-inch display that's much better for multitasking.

Live Science: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★ | Toms Guide: ★★★★½ | T3: ★★★★★

Featured in guides: Best MacBooks for students, best laptops for students, best laptops for coding

Buy it if: You want a slimline laptop ideal for carrying in a small bag but that's powerful enough to do real work all day.

Don't buy it if: 256GB storage isn't going to be enough for you, you need a little more power.