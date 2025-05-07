World's first silicon-based quantum computer is small enough to plug into a regular power socket

News
By published

An Irish startup has created the world's first silicon-based quantum computer — it can still integrate seamlessly with classical computing in data centers.

quantum chip.
This new quantum computer uses silicon-based spin qubits as opposed to superconducting qubits or trapped-ion qubits deployed in most other machines. (Image credit: Fergal Phillips)

A startup has launched the first quantum device in the world that blends the potential of quantum computing with the convenience and integration of traditional high-performance computing (HPC).

Equal1 representatives unveiled Bell-1 on March 16 — a new six-qubit machine that can fit seamlessly into existing HPC environments like data centers, company representatives said in a statement.

The machine tips the scale at slightly more than 440 pounds (200 kilograms) but it's rack-mountable — meaning it can be mounted onto a physical rack in a data center — and it's roughly the same size as existing graphics processing unit (GPU) servers.

Unlike other quantum computers, the Bell-1 doesn't require specialized infrastructure to deploy, and it doesn't need additional equipment to be cooled to near-absolute zero.

Related: China achieves quantum supremacy claim with new chip 1 quadrillion times faster than the most powerful supercomputers

That's because it boasts its own self-contained, closed-cycle cryo cooling unit, which enables the system to operate at a remarkable 0.3 kelvin, or minus 459.13 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 272.85 degrees Celsius).

The machine makes use of the latest semiconductor fabrication techniques as well as purified silicon, which allows for a high level of control and long coherence times (a qubit's ability to exist in multiple states simultaneously, which is crucial for quantum algorithms and computations).

Rack-mountable quantum computing

The Bell-1's qubits are silicon-based, meaning they’re smaller than conventional qubits, and the chip at the heart of the machine incorporates quantum processor units (QPUs) with Arm CPUs — traditional processors known for their small size and efficiency — and neural processing units (NPUs) — specialized processors for accelerating machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI).

Incorporating all these elements onto a single chip eliminates the complex orchestration that would otherwise be necessary between classical and quantum computing elements. As long as you've got the space in a rack, all it requires is a standard electrical outlet: plug it in and it's ready to work, Equal1 representatives said.

Quauntum computer with shield (left) and without shield (right).

(Image credit: Fergal Phillips)

The company's chip, called the UnityQ 6-Qubit Quantum Processing System, utilizes spin qubits, in contrast to many quantum computing platforms that rely on either trapped-ion or superconducting qubits. Silicon-based spin qubits are compact, leading to potentially higher qubit density, and could leverage existing semiconductor fabrication techniques, meaning more scalability.

The chip fitted into the Bell-1 also incorporates error correction, control and readout, while taking advantage of existing semiconductor infrastructure for reliability and scalability.

RELATED STORIES

World's 1st modular quantum computer that can operate at room temperature goes online

Quantum internet breakthrough after 'quantum data' transmitted through standard fiber optic cable for 1st time

What is quantum computing?

Although this first generation of the chip includes six qubits, the company wants to make more powerful versions with a higher qubit count. The Bell-1 is also future-proof in that early adopters can upgrade existing systems as new models are rolled out, rather than replacing them with new machines, company representatives added.

The Bell-1 builds on advances first published by the company in December 2024, which established new peak performance marks for silicon qubit arrays as well as quantum controller chips.

These included the world’s highest recorded single-qubit and two-qubit gate fidelity (meaning fewer errors) and gate speed (meaning faster operations). The platform also utilizes a specialized, AI-powered error correction system developed in partnership with Arm.

Alan Bradley
Alan Bradley
Freelance contributor

Alan is a freelance tech and entertainment journalist who specializes in computers, laptops, and video games. He's previously written for sites like PC Gamer, GamesRadar, and Rolling Stone. If you need advice on tech, or help finding the best tech deals, Alan is your man.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about computing

Quantum 'miracle material' can store information in a single dimension thanks to newly discovered magnetic switching

World's first computer that combines human brain with silicon now available

Mysterious substance spotted swirling across the surface of the Baltic Sea — Earth from space
See more latest
Most Popular
Illustration of a T. rex in a desert-like landscape.
T. rex may have evolved in North America after all, scientists say
An illustration of an asteroid passing by Earth
A whole 'population' of minimoons may be lurking near Earth, researchers say
an aerial view of an excavated fortress
Archaeologists unearth tree-lined walkway that led to ancient Egyptian fortress in Sinai Desert
an abstract illustration of spherical objects floating in the air
In a first, physicists spot elusive 'free-range' atoms — confirming a century-old theory about quantum mechanics
a diver examines a shipwreck
'Pirate' shipwrecks that sank in 1710 off Costa Rica are actually remains of Danish slave ships
An artist&#039;s reconstruction of a comb-jawed pterosaur (Balaeonognathus) walking on the ground.
Giant pterosaurs weren't only good at flying, they could walk among dinosaurs too
The NASA logo on the wall of a building. In front, there&#039;s some construction equipment.
Experts alarmed as White House proposes 'largest single-year cut to NASA in American history'
FPV kamikaze drones flying in the sky.
US Air Force wants to develop smarter mini-drones powered by brain-inspired AI chips
a map showing where the Soviet satellite may fall
Failed Soviet spacecraft Kosmos 482 could crash to Earth this week — here's where it might hit (map)
Close-up of a wall mural with dark-skinned people facing right, dressed in fancy outfits; the background is a stunning turquoise color called Maya blue
Secret of ancient Maya blue-pigment revealed from cracks and clues on a dozen bowls from Chichén Itzá