The Spotlight Oral Care Sonic Toothbrush is an affordable electric toothbrush that offers a professional-standard deep clean, although the lack of Bluetooth connectivity may not appeal to users looking to upgrade their brushing routine.

In this Spotlight Oral Care Sonic Toothbrush review, we’ll be taking a look at the design, features and performance of this sonic electric toothbrush, so you’ll have everything you need before deciding to purchase.

Retailing at around $150 (although you can often find deals closer to $75) for a rechargeable handle, charging plug, three brush heads and travel case, the Spotlight Oral Care Sonic Toothbrush has been designed by dentists with both efficiency and comfort in mind.

Spotlight Oral Care: Essential info Hygienist standard clean

Three cleaning modes

Full charge in 15 hours

Choose from three colors

Travel case included

Indicator bristles on the toothbrush head

70 day battery life

Built-in quadrant timer

Using sonic technology, it promises the gentle feel of a manual toothbrush with an actual deep-clean effect, and uses high-frequency and wide amplitude brush movements to ensure toothpaste is distributed evenly to inaccessible parts of the mouth.

Spotlight Oral Care Sonic Toothbrush review: Design

The Spotlight Oral Care Sonic Toothbrush has a sleek and minimalist design, available in a choice of three colors - white, graphite grey and rose gold. We tested the white version, which was an elegant addition to the bathroom cabinet, however it can get messy if you don’t wipe it down after use. The brush head itself is a round shape, while the brush is lightweight which makes for a pleasant brushing experience.

The brush handle has just one control button. Users push the button to power on the toothbrush, and then set the intensity by pressing the button again. Next time you come to use the toothbrush, the intensity will be set at the last setting you used. On first use, it can take a bit of clicking to work out which setting you’re on, but once you’ve established which of the three modes you prefer, it’s a simple case of pressing the power button just once. The light at the bottom of the toothbrush indicates whether it’s on, and will flash as the battery becomes low.

The Spotlight Oral Care Sonic Toothbrush comes with 3x toothbrush heads (lasting you nine months), 3x hygiene caps, a travel case, charging dock and plug. One thing to note is that the charging dock has a normal three-pin plug, and as such won’t fit into the outlet in the bathroom cabinet. US users will also need a travel adapter.

The travel case provided with the toothbrush is white and glossy, with room for two toothbrush heads. The packaging, like the brush itself, is tasteful and minimalistic, coming in a small and recyclable box.

Spotlight Oral Care Sonic Toothbrush review: Functionality

The Spotlight Oral Care Sonic Toothbrush comes with three cleaning modes. Users can select their preferred cleaning mode by toggling the single power button. However, modes can only be changed while the toothbrush is on, which can make switching modes a little messy if you’re struggling to find the right setting and don't have the brush in your mouth. Choose from:

Sensitive : designed for gentle care (31,000 reps/min)

: designed for gentle care (31,000 reps/min) Clean (41,000 reps/min)

(41,000 reps/min) White: for intense surface stain removal (48,000 reps/min)

Using the Spotlight Oral Care Sonic Toothbrush is similar to a manual toothbrush, where you have to gently move the bristles in a small, circular motion to reach between your teeth. Apply a light pressure, but don’t scrub.

The Spotlight Oral Care Sonic Toothbrush has a 30-second quadrant timer that works in conjunction with the two minute timer to promote a balanced cleaning experience. The sonic toothbrush will pause every 30 seconds, to allow you to move onto another area of your mouth. At the end of two minutes, the sonic toothbrush will power off. Whilst this is a handy indication that you’ve brushed for long enough, it does mean that you’ll need to power the toothbrush back up if you want to brush your tongue, for example.

The manufacturers recommend rinsing the brush head and bristles after each use. They also recommend cleaning the brush head weekly by removing the head from the handle and rinsing the brush head connection with warm water. We did find this to be a useful cleaning tip, especially for the white design, as toothpaste tended to build up between the head and the brush handle.

Spotlight Oral Care Sonic Toothbrush review: Performance

In our at-home testing of the Spotlight Oral Care Sonic Toothbrush, we evaluated its various settings and features, as well as how long the toothbrush held its charge for and whether it could be submerged in water.

We worked our way through all three cleaning modes. Whilst sensitive and clean gave good results, we tended to find that the highest setting - white - gave the best results. However, users with sensitive teeth or painful gums may prefer operating this toothbrush on the sensitive mode. We found the brush to be highly effective in removing plaque and discoloration, providing a clean finish that felt not too dissimilar to a deep clean you might receive at a hygienist.

One draw is that the brush was quite loud, especially on the ‘white’ setting, which isn’t ideal if you’re trying not to disturb a partner, family member or housemate early in the morning or late at night. The 'sensitive' setting is slighter quieter.

We charged the Spotlight Oral Care Sonic Toothbrush overnight when we took it out of the box, as the user guide listed 15 hours for a full charge. The battery life is impressive at 240 minutes, which should mean a full charge will last you up to 70 days. Unfortunately, our limited testing time frame means we can’t fully test this claim, but we can report that after a month of use the brush was still sufficiently charged.

Finally, we ran the toothbrush for a full brushing cycle while submerged underwater to see if it would continue to operate. We found the Spotlight Oral Care Sonic Toothbrush had no problems during this test or in terms of performance afterwards.

Spotlight Oral Care Sonic Toothbrush review: What’s good about it?

The Spotlight Oral Care Toothbrush is gentle on the mouth while delivering a high-standard deep clean. The fact that the brush powers off is a handy feature, as it stops you from over brushing, which can damage tooth enamel.

It also has one of the sleekest and minimalist designs we’ve seen on the market, and is incredibly lightweight, making it an attractive addition to a bathroom cabinet. The travel case is also a simple design, and fitted easily into a wash bag for an overnight trip.

Spotlight Oral Care Sonic Toothbrush review: What’s not so good about it?

Unlike the Oral B Genius X , the Spotlight Oral Care Sonic Toothbrush doesn’t come with a Bluetooth-enabled app, so if you’re looking for tips on improving your brushing habits or technique, you may be better off spending slightly more on a premium electric toothbrush.

Unlike some premium brands, it also comes with just three cleaning modes, and the three-pin charging plug means US users will need to purchase a travel adapter.

Spotlight Oral Care Sonic Toothbrush review: User reviews

Amazon reviews for the Spotlight Oral Care Sonic Toothbrush are largely very positive, with many users citing that the clean is as close as you can get to the Dentist's hygienist, and that the battery life is superior to other brands on the market.

More negative reviews tend to focus on the three-pin plug charger, meaning you can’t charge it in the bathroom. Replacement heads are also slightly pricier than other brands, at $30.

Should you buy the Spotlight Oral Care Sonic Toothbrush?

If you’re looking for an affordable electric toothbrush that delivers a high-standard, deep clean, you can’t go far wrong with the Spotlight Oral Care Sonic Toothbrush. Whilst the sensation of the high speed vibration can take a little getting used to if you’re used to using a manual toothbrush, the brushing experience will leave teeth and gums feeling nicely clean.

