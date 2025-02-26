Chinese scientists reveal plans for near-invisible stealth missiles that could 'redefine modern warfare'
Chinese scientists claim to have found a new way of injecting helium into rocket engines, which could be used to make missiles that are much harder to detect or intercept. The new technology was allegedly inspired by the faulty spacecraft that "stranded" NASA astronauts on the ISS last year.
Chinese scientists say they have made a big breakthrough in rocket propulsion technology that could potentially allow them to build next-generation stealth missiles capable of changing speed in midair and evading detection by early warning systems.
However, at this stage, the technology has not been tested. Instead, the new findings were acquired using computer models, according to Interesting Engineering.
The reported advancement was allegedly inspired by faults in the Boeing spacecraft that "stranded" a pair of NASA astronauts on the International Space Station (ISS) last year, according to the South China Morning Post. "In an ironic twist of cosmic problem-solving, Chinese researchers have transformed a lingering NASA headache into a revolutionary propulsion breakthrough that could redefine modern warfare and space travel," the outlet reported.
In June 2024, astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams became trapped on the ISS after the Boeing Starliner capsule they arrived on experienced multiple issues and was later returned to Earth without any passengers. This turned what was supposed to be a roughly week-long space trip into an ongoing, 10-month mission that is expected to finally wrap up in mid-March when the astronaut pair is scheduled to return home.
The main issue with the Starliner capsule was that it was leaking helium gas (in multiple places), which is used to pressurize liquid-fuel rockets by forcing liquid fuel into the reaction chamber. This means it must be stored independently and forced through valves when it's needed, which makes it susceptible to leaking. In the past, this issue has also caused problems for other spacecraft, including India's Chandrayaan-2 and the European Space Agency's Ariane 5, according to Reuters.
In a study published Feb. 10 in the Chinese journal Acta Aeronautica et Astronautica Sinica, researchers report that they've designed a rocket that directly mixes helium gas with the fuel within a firing engine by injecting it into the chamber via microscopic pores. This similarly pressurizes the fuel and allows for a more efficient reaction while reducing the chances of a leak. Another major difference is that this can be done with a mix of solid and gaseous fuel instead of a liquid propellant, like what is used in Starliner and most other spacecraft, which makes it much cheaper and more reliable.
The researchers claim that, with the right ratio of helium to fuel, the engine could generate more than three times the thrust as that created using the fuel on its own. Remotely altering the amount of helium entering the engine could also theoretically allow its user to change the speed of any potential rocket midflight — making it harder for others to track or intercept it.
The new engine would also theoretically generate less excess heat. The researchers claim that its exhaust plume could be up to 2,880 degrees Fahrenheit (1,600 degrees Celsius) cooler than that of an equivalent rocket. If the engine is used to create missiles, this would make the weapon almost invisible to current early-warning systems, such as SpaceX's Starshield satellites, which identify and track missiles using their infrared signatures, according to Interesting Engineering.
Potential applications
This is not the first time this technology has been revealed to the world. In September 2024, the same research group published a paper in the American journal Physics of Fluids that demonstrated this engine's theoretical capabilities (and also hints that the idea could have originated before the Starliner fiasco, given how long it normally takes to publish scientific papers).
However, unlike the earlier study, which focused more on how helium injection could increase thrust, the new paper emphasizes the potential application in stealth weaponry, highlighting its abilities to evade detection and avoid countermeasures.
This is not the only potential application, however. Because solid-fuel rockets are cheaper than liquid-fuel rockets, the new engine could drastically cut the cost of sending rockets into space, which could be a game changer considering the recent increase in the rate of launches globally.
These developments could help China establish its secretive "Thousand Sails" satellite constellation, which is starting to take shape in low-Earth orbit — and drawing ire from astronomers due to its high levels of light pollution.
China is also planning to build a human base on the moon by 2035 and will launch its first giant reusable rockets later this year to help achieve that goal. If the new technology were incorporated into this mission, it could reduce costs and help the country realize its lunar ambitions.
