James Webb telescope spots 'rogue' planet with a cake-like atmosphere barrelling through space without a star

News
By published

The James Webb Space Telescope has spotted a 'rogue' cosmic object barrelling through our galaxy without a star, and covered in clouds of iron and magnesium minerals.

an illustration of a red and orange planet with a Jupiter-like striped texture in outer space
An artist's illustration of SIMP 0136+0933. This cosmic object is the brightest starless object visible in the Northern Hemisphere's sky. (Image credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, J. Olmsted (STScI))

Using the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), researchers have generated the first-ever weather report of a rogue exoplanet-like object — and it shows patches of clouds and carbon chemicals, along with high-altitude auroras.

The findings, published March 3 in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, also revealed that the celestial object possesses a complex, layered atmosphere.

Earth's atmosphere is a blanket of gases, primarily nitrogen and oxygen. But other planets in the solar system have very different atmospheres. For example, Venus' air is much thicker than Earth's and is vitriolic: it's made of sulfuric acid. This diversity of atmospheres has also been observed in planets beyond our cosmic neighborhood: Some exoplanets have water vapor-soaked atmospheres, while others host superheated clouds of sand.

Now, researchers have pointed JWST at a mysterious object called SIMP 0136+0933 to learn more about its atmosphere. This object's identity is still nebulous, said study lead author Allison McCarthy, a graduate student in Boston University's astronomy department.

"[I]t's not a planet in the traditional sense — since it doesn't orbit a star," she told Live Science in an email. However, "it also has a lower mass than a typical brown dwarf [a so-called 'failed star']," she added.

Related: 32 alien planets that really exist

SIMP 0136+0933 has a 2.4-hour-long day and is located in the Carina Nebula 20 light-years away. Because it is the brightest free-floating planetary-mass object in the Northern Hemisphere and is far from stars that could obfuscate observations, it has been directly photographed by telescopes like NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope. These observations revealed that SIMP 0136+0933 has an unusually variable atmosphere, with fluctuations in the electromagnetic spectrum's infrared region (which humans would perceive as heat). But the physical phenomena causing this variability were still unknown.

To unravel these processes, McCarthy and colleagues used JWST's Near-Infrared Spectrograph to measure the intensity of the short-wave radiation SIMP 0136+0933 emitted. They collected about 6,000 such datasets over nearly three hours on July 23, 2023, sampling data from the whole object. Then, over the next three hours, they repeated the process for longer wavelengths, using the space telescope's Mid-Infrared Instrument.

The researchers then created light curves to show how the infrared radiation's "brightness" (or intensity) changed over time. These curves revealed that different wavelengths behaved differently. At any one point, some brightened, others dimmed and others didn't change. Despite this, the researchers found the light curves formed three clusters, each with a specific — albeit somewhat variable — shape.

A diagram showing how scientists used changes in brightness as SIMP 0136+0933 rotated to determine its cloud layers

The light curves created using infrared radiation data from the James Webb Space Telescope, in the diagram above, helped reveal that SIMP 0136+0933 has two cloud layers. (Image credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, J. Olmsted (STScI))

The similar light-curve shapes suggested that similar atmospheric mechanisms were causing them. To determine these, the researchers built models of SIMP 0136+0933's atmosphere. This enabled them to infer that the first wavelength cluster originated from a low-lying layer of iron clouds, with the second cluster coming from higher-lying clouds of forsterite, a magnesium mineral. The cloud layers were also probably patchy, which could have caused some of the variability in the wavelength clusters' curves.

But clouds couldn't explain the third wavelength cluster, which seemed to originate high above them. Instead, the researchers believe this radiation came from "hotspots," or hot pockets of the atmosphere that may originate from radio auroras. These radio auroras resemble Earth's northern lights, but they're in the radio-wavelength range.

RELATED STORIES

Surprise discovery in alien planet's atmosphere could upend decades of planet formation theory

Exoplanet with iron rain has violent winds 'like something out of science fiction'


Nearby exoplanet has grown a tail 44 times longer than Earth — and it is acting like a giant 'stellar windsock'

Yet even these models couldn't explain all of the observations, like why the first cluster's curves had such diverse shapes. The researchers proposed that clumps of carbon-based chemicals, such as carbon monoxide, in the atmosphere may have been responsible, absorbing radiation at some wavelengths at certain times.

"While these variability mechanisms had been hypothesized, this was the first time we observed them directly in SIMP 0136's atmosphere," McCarthy said. But a few hours of observations aren't enough to understand SIMP 0136+0933's atmosphere in the long term. For that, the researchers will need to study the object over several days, possibly with NASA's Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, which is expected to launch in 2027.

Abha Jain
Abha Jain
Live Science contributor

Abha Jain is a freelance science writer. She did a masters degree in biology, specializing in neuroscience, from the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, India, and is almost through with a bachelor's degree in archaeology from the University of Leicester, UK. She's also a self-taught space enthusiast, and so loves writing about topics in astronomy, archaeology and neuroscience.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about exoplanets
An illustration of a small, dark planet leaving a tail of disintegrating matter behind it as it passes in front of a large star

'Utterly cataclysmic': James Webb telescope spots 2 alien planets disintegrating before our eyes
An illustration of a red orb very close to a glowing star.

Exoplanet with iron rain has violent winds 'like something out of science fiction'
A black and white photo of a large mushroom cloud from a nuclear blast

Why is it still so hard to make nuclear weapons?
See more latest
Most Popular
A black and white photo of a large mushroom cloud from a nuclear blast
Why is it still so hard to make nuclear weapons?
a two paneled image. On the left, the Statue of Liberty during a lunar eclipse. On the right, a mummy with a scan of the skeleton inside.
Science news this week: Blood moon and a mysterious mummy
The Crew-10 Dragon capsule rests atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket ahead of launch.
Finally! NASA and SpaceX launch Crew-10 mission to bring 'stranded' ISS astronauts back to Earth
A photo of the Blue Ghost lunar lander on the surface of the moon bathed in a red light
Watch: Spacecraft films 'diamond ring' solar eclipse from the surface of the moon as 'blood moon' looms over Earth
Gold ring with intaglio cameo stone carved with bust of Apollo and a snake
Apollo gold ring with 'healing serpent' found in 2,000-year-old tomb in Greece
A conceptual illustration of a futuristic AI machine looking at data.
China's Manus AI 'agent' could be our 1st glimpse at artificial general intelligence
an illustration with two grids, one of which is straight and the other of which is distorted. Galaxies are floating in the middle of the two grids.
Could the universe ever stop expanding? New theory proposes a cosmic 'off switch'
Satellite imagery of the Antarctic Circumpolar Current (ACC).
Ocean's 'heart' is slowing down — and it will affect the entire planet's circulation
A photo of the &#039;blood moon&#039; hovering above Austin in March, 2025.
'Blood moon' total lunar eclipse: Stunning photos of our celestial neighbor turning red over the Americas
Artistic reconstruction of the terrestrial ecological landscape with dinosaurs.
Refuge from the worst mass extinction in Earth's history discovered fossilized in China