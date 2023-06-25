Get started with astronomy with this fantastic telescope bundle deal

Getting started with astronomy? This Amazon deal is perfect for you.

Stargazing isn't an easy hobby to take up, partially because many of the best telescopes are so expensive.

Thankfully, though, there are still plenty of the best telescope deals - and we've found a great one.

Hexeum may not be a household name, but the manufacturer's highly-rated telescope set for beginners is on sale now for just $127.86 - almost 60% off of the MSRP, a saving of over $170.

Including everything you need to get started, there's never been a better time to pick up this Barlow lens setup.

Hexeum Telescope Kit

Was: $299.99

Now: $127.86 at Amazon

Overview: This kit includes a telescope, tripod, carry bag, phone adapter, and more - all for less than half the price it would usually cost.

Key features: 80mm aperture, portable but sturdy, easy to setup, ideal for beginners.

Price history: Before today's deal, we have seen this telescope kit drop to as low as $133.81, meaning this deal is the best price we've seen for it.

Reviews consensus: Reviewers have noted the impressive viewing experience offered by this Hexeum telescope, although some have said it'll take a few sessions to nail the optics for your surroundings. Still, it's well-built, with a sturdy tripod that remains portable for indoor and outdoor stargazing. It's also packaged with a variety of accessories, including a carry case and phone adapter for capturing digital images of the stars and sky.

Buy it if: You want a great starting point for astronomy or stargazing. You want to ensure everything is included right from the jump, and you're looking for great value.

Don't buy it if: You want a more powerful unit, as seen on our best telescopes list. You're looking for something with more advanced features.