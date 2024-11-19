'Bomb cyclone' bringing high winds to West Coast seen from space in stunning timelapse

NOAA GOES-WEST satellite captures the bomb cyclone moving east across the Pacific toward the West Coast.

A weather satellite has captured a stunning timelapse of the "bomb cyclone" that is set to bring hurricane-like conditions to the West Coast between today (Nov. 19) and Thursday (Nov. 21).

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite (GOES)-West satellite captured the images of the oncoming weather system on Tuesday (Nov. 19) morning.

The storm is set to lash northern California, Oregon and Washington with powerful winds, flash floods and heavy rain and snowfall as it rapidly intensifies through a process known as " bombogenesis ."

The cyclone's rate of intensification means it could be "one of the strongest low-pressure systems on record in the region," Daniel Swain , a climate scientist at the Institute of the Environment and Sustainability at the University of California, Los Angeles, wrote on the social platform X . "This very strong low will generate hurricane-force sustained winds well offshore,” generating waves up to 60 feet (18 meters) in height, he added.

Bomb cyclones form when warm and cold air masses collide head-on, causing pressures to drop and storms to rapidly intensify. These low-pressure zones also pull tropical moisture northward via atmospheric rivers , leading to intense rainfall.

It's unclear what role climate change plays in the intensification of storms such as this one, but scientists said that warming oceans are increasing the moisture drawn up into the atmosphere and giving weather systems increased boosts of energy.

