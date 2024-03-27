Largest gold nugget ever found in England unearthed with faulty metal detector
A metal detectorist has unearthed a gold nugget that is currently up for auction and expected to sell for over $37,000.
The largest gold nugget ever found in England was discovered by a man using a faulty metal detecting device.
Metal detectorist Richard Brock unearthed the chunk of gold last May while exploring Shropshire, a county in western England, despite arriving late to a meetup with fellow treasure hunters and using an older detector, The Guardian reported.
About 20 minutes into his search, Brock, who has been metal detecting for 35 years, discovered the nugget. The chunk of gold weighs 2.3 ounces (64.8 grams) and is roughly larger than a quarter, CNN reported.
"The machine I was using was pretty much kaput — it was only half working," Brock told The Guardian. "It just goes to show that it doesn't really matter what equipment you use. If you are walking over the find and are alert enough to what might be lurking underneath the soil, that makes all the difference."
Given the circumstances, Brock said he "couldn't believe it." However, how the gold got there remains a mystery.
Mullock Jones, a Shropshire-based auction house, is currently taking bids for the nugget as part of an online auction, which ends April 1. The nugget is expected to sell for at least $37,800 (30,000 British pounds).
The nugget is considered a "rare find," Ben Jones, an auctioneer and valuer at Mullock Jones, told CNN. "The site does contain an old road/railway line and has remnants of Welsh stone within," he said. "So [there's] a variety of possibilities of how it made it there."
At one time, parts of the region were submerged by a prehistoric ocean, as evidenced by the many pieces of coral that have been unearthed there, CNN reported.
The largest gold nugget ever found in the U.K. weighed 4.3 ounces (121.3 grams), CNN reported. This nugget was pulled from a Scottish river in 2019.
