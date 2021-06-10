'Ring of fire' solar eclipse wows skywatchers (Photos)

The first solar eclipse of the year did not disappoint.

Early Thursday morning, the moon almost entirely blocked the sun, leaving only a "ring of fire" visible. Though skygazers in only a few places (parts of Canada, Greenland and northern Russia) were treated to this annular eclipse (the fiery ring effect), plenty of other spots were located along the path of the partial solar eclipse.

People in parts of the eastern United States and northern Alaska, much of Canada, and parts of the Caribbean, Europe, Asia and northern Africa, were in prime spots to catch the moon take a big bite out of the sun during the partial solar eclipse (weather permitting). Here's a look at some of the stunning views captured by eclipse watchers.

(Image credit: Islam Dogru/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

New York was treated to a partial solar eclipse this morning, as seen in this eerie image captured on June 10, 2021.

(Image credit: Brian Lawless/PA Wire/PA Images)

The partial solar eclipse hangs behind a statue of Our Lady, Star Of The Sea on Bull Wall in Dublin, on June 10, 2021. Skywatchers in the U.K. and Ireland saw a crescent sun instead of the “ring of fire” formed by the annular eclipse.

(Image credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls)

Bill Ingalls, senior contract photographer for NASA Headquarters, was set up in Arlington, Virginia, where he had fantastic views of Washington, D.C. Here, the moon has taken a bite out of the sun.

(Image credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls)

From Arlington, Ingalls had a terrific view of the U.S. Capitol Building, seen here as the sun rises behind it.

During an annular or partial solar eclipse, no part of the phenomenon is safe to watch without proper solar eclipse glasses or other appropriate filters. Looking directly at the sun can damage your eyes.

(Image credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls)

Ingalls captured another gorgeous shot of the partial solar eclipse just as the sun rose behind the U.S. Capitol Building, Thursday, June 10, 2021, as seen from Arlington, Virginia.

(Image credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls)

During the partial solar eclipse, Ingalls watched as part of the moon's outer, lighter shadow (called the penumbra) inched across the sun. As the moon passed in front of the sun, that shadow appeared to take a giant bite out of Earth's star. For viewers in the U.S., prime-watching occurred before, during and shortly after sunrise. Here, Ingalls snapped another shot of the partial eclipse from Arlington, Virginia, just behind the Statue of Freedom atop the U.S. Capitol Building.

(Image credit: NASA/Aubrey Gemignani)

NASA photographer Aubrey Gemignani was stationed in Delaware, where she caught glimpses of the partial solar eclipse as the sun was rising behind the Delaware Breakwater Lighthouse, at Lewes Beach.

(Image credit: Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

The sun rises next to the Statue of Liberty during the partial solar eclipse on June 10, 2021, in New York City. Part of the U.S. saw the partially eclipsed sunrise, while other parts of the Northern Hemisphere were treated to the "ring of fire" effect from the annular solar eclipse. Here, Lady Liberty's crown is lit up from the sun's rays.

(Image credit: NASA/Aubrey Gemignani)

Gemignani captures another gorgeous image of the partial solar eclipse as the sun rises in Lewes, Delaware.

Originally published on Live Science.