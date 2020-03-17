Pennsylvania: Latest updates on Coronavirus

Last updated on March 17 at 10:30 a.m. E.D.T.

The state is currently reporting 76 confirmed and presumptive positive cases of COVID-19, all of which are either self-isolating at home or getting medical care at a hospital or other related facility, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. An additional 670 patients have tested negative for the virus.

On March 16, governor Tom Wolf urged that all non-essential businesses commonwealth-wide should close for at least 14 days, beginning 12:01 am local time on Tuesday, March 17.

Per a statement, on the governor's website, the new mitigation plan includes the closures of all bars, dine-in restaurants, licensed childcare centers and adult day care centers across the state. This announcement was an expansion on a previous order closing all bars and dine-in restaurants in Montgomery, Delaware, Bucks, Chester and Allegheny counties.

"We strongly urge non-essential businesses across the commonwealth to do their part by temporarily closing as we work to flatten the curve and protect the health and safety of all Pennsylvanians," Department of Community and Economic Development secretary Dennis Davin said in a statement.

All K-12 schools will be closed for 10 business days, effective March 16, governor Wolf previously announced.

Essential services will remain open, as will supermarkets, pharmacies and gas stations.



"Businesses that offer carry-out, delivery, and drive-through food and beverage service may continue to do so, but eating and drinking inside restaurants and bars is temporarily prohibited," the governor's statement added.



Individuals across the state are discouraged from traveling to recreational activities like gyms, movie theaters and shopping malls.

Cases by county:

Allegheny: 5

Bucks: 5

Chester: 2

Cumberland: 5

Delaware: 7

Lehigh: 1

Luzerne: 1

Monroe: 8

Montgomery: 30

Northampton: 1

Philadelphia: 8

Pike: 1

Wayne: 1

Washington: 1

