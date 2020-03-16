Oregon: Latest updates on coronavirus

Oregon has confirmed 39 cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday, March 15. Nearly 600 people have tested negative for the virus, and another 182 tests are pending, according to the state’s health department . The state has seen one death from the coronavirus in Multnomah county. According to the Oregon Health Authority , the individual was a 70-year-old man who died on Saturday (March 14). Most of the cases detected so far (24) are in individuals ages 55 and up, according to the health authority. Only one case has been found so far in a person younger than 17.

Ten of the state’s cases are linked to a residential nursing facility, the Lebanon Veteran’s Home in Lebanon, Oregon, according to Oregon Public Broadcasting .

Cases by county:

Clackamas: 1

Deschutes: 4

Douglas: 1

Jackson: 2

Klamath: 1

Linn: 10

Marion: 2

Multnomah: 1

Polk: 1

Umatilla: 2

Washington: 13

Yamhill: 1

The governor of Oregon, Kate Brown, declared a state of emergency in Oregon on March 8. On March 10, she prohibited gatherings of more than 250 people in the state. State authorities are further advising that people ages 60 and over avoid gathering with more than 10 people through at least April 8. On Thursday (March 11), Brown ordered all K-12 schools in the state to close through the end of March.

The state’s ski areas have closed until at least March 22, according to Oregon Public Broadcasting .

Originally published on Live Science .