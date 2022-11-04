The 'Beaver Blood Moon' rises (and eclipses) on Nov. 8. Here’s how to watch.

By Brandon Specktor
published

November’s full moon, also known as the Beaver Moon, rises on Nov. 8 during a total lunar eclipse. Here’s how to watch.

The full moon turns rusty and reddish during a total lunar eclipse. One such "blood moon" will appear in the sky on Nov. 8.
The full moon turns rusty and reddish during a total lunar eclipse. One such "blood moon" will appear in the sky on Nov. 8. (Image credit: Getty)

November's full moon, sometimes called the Beaver Moon, Frost Moon or Snow Moon, will rise on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

While the full moon peaks at 6 a.m. EST (10 a.m. UTC) on Tuesday morning, the moon will still appear full and bright for about three days, from early Nov. 7 to early Nov. 10, according to NASA.

Sky watchers in North America who get an early start on Tuesday will also be treated to a total lunar eclipse — the last one for the next three years — with the moon falling into the darkest part of Earth's shadow around 5:17 a.m. EST (9:17 a.m. UTC).

During this phase (called "totality"), the moon will take on a rusty red hue, sometimes referred to as a Blood Moon. That means Tuesday's sky show could be called a "Beaver Blood Moon," if you prefer your celestial events with a lot of adjectives attached.

Related: What is the moon phase today?

Where does the "beaver" come from? The Maine Farmer's Almanac began publishing Native American names for moons in the 1930s; those names have since become popular in mainstream coverage of full moons. November's Beaver Moon earned its name because beavers tend to shelter in their lodges around mid-fall, according to the almanac. This is also the time of year when beaver trappers traditionally set out to secure plenty of warm pelts for winter.

Related stories

Photos: Super Blood Wolf Moon eclipse stuns viewers

See spectacular lunar mission images in 3D (Photos)

Photos from the moon's far side! China's Chang'e 4 lunar landing in pictures

November's full moon also goes by the alternative nicknames "Frost Moon," "Frosty Moon," or "Snow Moon" — because the first frosts of the year tend to appear around this time in the northeastern United States and lower Canada.

About once every 30 days, the full moon occurs when the sun, Earth and moon align on an invisible 180-degree line. The moon's orbit varies from Earth's by about 5 degrees, so the moon is usually a little higher or lower than Earth's shadow, enabling the sun's rays to illuminate the side facing Earth.

The next full moon — the final one of 2022 — rises Dec. 7. Bundle up with a cozy blanket and a warm beverage; this one is called the Cold Moon.

Brandon Specktor
Brandon Specktor
Editor

Brandon is the space/physics editor at Live Science. His writing has appeared in The Washington Post, Reader's Digest, CBS.com, the Richard Dawkins Foundation website and other outlets. He holds a bachelor's degree in creative writing from the University of Arizona, with minors in journalism and media arts. He enjoys writing most about space, geoscience and the mysteries of the universe.