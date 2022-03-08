Live
Russian invasion of Ukraine: Live updates
The U.S. bans Russian oil, while the EU begins to reduce reliance on Russian fuel.
Russia launched a war against Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, targeting more than a dozen cities and the Chernobyl nuclear site within the first day of the invasion.
The ongoing war not only threatens Ukraine's continued existence as an independent country, but the conflict will likely have wide-reaching ramifications for science-related industries and organizations the world over. In addition, the potential for nuclear war and damage to Ukraine's various nuclear sites pose a threat to public health and the environment, on a global scale.
As the war continues, Live Science will be sharing live updates on how the conflict is impacting various scientific fields, the energy sector and the space industry. We'll also be covering developments related to nuclear weapons and power plants, as well as relevant health news, such as the state of medical supply chains in Ukraine and updates on how the COVID-19 pandemic is unfolding in the region.
U.S. bans Russian oil; EU will reduce reliance on Russian fuel
On Tuesday (March 8), President Joe Biden announced that the U.S. is banning the importation of Russian oil, gas and coal and prohibiting any new U.S. investment in Russia's energy sector or in foreign companies that invest in the country's energy production. The U.S. receives less than 10% of its energy resources from Russia, but the ban is still expected to impact the price of gas and other petroleum products in the States, The New York Times reported.
Also on Tuesday, the European Commission shared two plans to reduce the European Union's (EU) dependence on Russian gas by two-thirds this year and to render EU-affiliated countries "independent" of Russian fossil fuels before 2030. Some of the EU's gas and liquefied natural gas will now be sourced from the U.S. and Qatar, rather than Russia, and the EU will also increase its use of biomethane and hydrogen in the coming years. In addition, the EU plans to rapidly increase its investment in renewable energy sources, including wind and solar power, Reuters reported.
Biden to sign order regulating cryptocurrency
U.S. sanctions on Russia, including severe limits on the country's central bank, could deliver a crushing blow to the Kremlin and its ongoing invasion of Ukraine, according to news reports. And now, in order to prevent Russia from skirting these restrictions with cryptocurrency, U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to sign an executive order this week to regulate the digital currency.
According to Reuters, Biden could sign the order on Wednesday (March 9) for "a wide-ranging oversight of the cryptocurrency market." The executive order is also a response to moves by China and others to create their own cryptocurrencies, Reuters reported.
"Although we have not seen widespread evasion of our sanctions using methods such as cryptocurrency, prompt reporting of suspicious activity contributes to our national security and our efforts to support Ukraine and its people," acting Director Him Das said, as reported by The Hill.
Though Bitcoin is the most well-known cryptocurrency, thousands of these digital currencies exist and as of June 2021, about 220 million Americans used this completely virtual "cash," according to Crypto.com.
Those familiar with Biden's intentions say the executive order will task the State Department with ensuring that U.S. crypto laws align with those of allies, while mandating the the Financial Stability Oversight Council to investigate any related financial concerns and the Justice Department to look into the need for a new law to create a new currency, The Hill reported.
