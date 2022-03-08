Russian invasion of Ukraine: Live updates

Refresh

Also on Tuesday, the European Commission shared two plans to reduce the European Union's (EU) dependence on Russian gas by two-thirds this year and to render EU-affiliated countries "independent" of Russian fossil fuels before 2030. Some of the EU's gas and liquefied natural gas will now be sourced from the U.S. and Qatar, rather than Russia, and the EU will also increase its use of biomethane and hydrogen in the coming years. In addition, the EU plans to rapidly increase its investment in renewable energy sources, including wind and solar power, Reuters reported .

On Tuesday (March 8), President Joe Biden announced that the U.S. is banning the importation of Russian oil, gas and coal and prohibiting any new U.S. investment in Russia's energy sector or in foreign companies that invest in the country's energy production. The U.S. receives less than 10% of its energy resources from Russia, but the ban is still expected to impact the price of gas and other petroleum products in the States, The New York Times reported .

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House March 8, 2022 in Washington, DC. During his remarks, Biden announced a full ban on imports of Russian oil and energy products as an additional step in holding Russia accountable for its invasion of Ukraine.

Biden to sign order regulating cryptocurrency

A novelty Bitcoin token arranged at a CoinUnited cryptocurrency exchange in Hong Kong, China, on Friday, March 4, 2022. (Image credit: Paul Yeung/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

U.S. sanctions on Russia, including severe limits on the country's central bank, could deliver a crushing blow to the Kremlin and its ongoing invasion of Ukraine, according to news reports. And now, in order to prevent Russia from skirting these restrictions with cryptocurrency , U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to sign an executive order this week to regulate the digital currency.

According to Reuters, Biden could sign the order on Wednesday (March 9) for "a wide-ranging oversight of the cryptocurrency market." The executive order is also a response to moves by China and others to create their own cryptocurrencies, Reuters reported .

"Although we have not seen widespread evasion of our sanctions using methods such as cryptocurrency, prompt reporting of suspicious activity contributes to our national security and our efforts to support Ukraine and its people," acting Director Him Das said, as reported by The Hill .

Though Bitcoin is the most well-known cryptocurrency, thousands of these digital currencies exist and as of June 2021, about 220 million Americans used this completely virtual "cash," according to Crypto.com .

Those familiar with Biden's intentions say the executive order will task the State Department with ensuring that U.S. crypto laws align with those of allies, while mandating the the Financial Stability Oversight Council to investigate any related financial concerns and the Justice Department to look into the need for a new law to create a new currency, The Hill reported.