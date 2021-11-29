Save $80 with this Kesnos dehumidifier for Cyber Monday deal

This Cyber Monday dehumidifier deal will save you on a top product, particularly if you have a mold problem, or allergies that make it hard for you to sleep. The Kesnos Dehumidifier is on sale for $179.99 at Amazon, for an impressive $80 discount compared with its retail price of $259.99.

Too much humidity in your home can cause moisture to build up in the air, creating mold and mildew; the elevated water vapor can encourage bacterial growth and worsen health problems such as allergies, asthma and snoring. The Kesnos dehumidifier removes the excess moisture from the air, curbing mold growth and allowing you to breathe easier.

One of the largest acting dehumidifiers, the Kesnos Dehumidifier can operate over a space as big as 3,500 square feet. This makes it ideal for nearly any medium to large room, whether it’s a basement, a bathroom, a cellar or even an office space; also its portable design allows it to be easily set up and put to work removing up to 50 pints of excess water from the air per day.

$179.99 at Amazon Kesnos Dehumidifier: was $239.99 , now $179.99 at Amazon This is an amazing choice of dehumidifier for a larger area, such as a basement, home or office, and can even be used to dry your clothes. It sports a modern look, with 360-degree easy-roll hidden wheels and ergonomically recessed handles for easy transport wherever you need it.



It also works quietly, ensuring that you’ll never be rudely awakened, interrupted on a call or have your favorite Netflix shows drowned out by the irritating hum of a busy machine. You can program the device to run at multiple fan speeds depending on the moisture reduction you want and how quickly you want it to act, after which it will run automatically. The 0.6-gallon moisture tank will fill up slowly over time, and you have the option to dump it out yourself once it's full or attach a hose to the device so that it can auto-drain. The filter is also 100% washable and reusable, saving you even more money.

The Kesnos dehumidifier even has a clothes drying function, allowing you to place it in a room where wet clothes are hanging for it to suck the moisture straight from them, drying them at a speedier rate. A smart timer on the device lets you set the times over which it will be active and at which settings, so that you can customize how your dehumidifier works for you.

Amazon reviews for the Kesnos dehumidifier are highly positive, with a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from over 1,709 reviews. If you’re considering getting in on a Cyber Monday dehumidifier deal, we couldn’t recommend this one more.

Be sure to check out Live Science's Black Friday dehumidifier deals and information on whether your basement needs a dehumidifier.