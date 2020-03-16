Iowa: Latest updates on Coronavirus

Last updated on March 16 at 11:30 a.m. E.D.T.

As of March 13, Iowa is reporting 22 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in seven counties, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health .

Governor Kim Reynolds announced Sunday (March 15) that she suggests schools close for at least four weeks, according to KCCI Des Moines . A list of school closings can be found here . In addition, Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie signed a state of emergency on March 15 prohibiting gatherings of 250 people or more in public spaces. Iowa City has closed several public facilities, such as the library and recreation center, until at least April 5 in light of COVID-19 spread, according to the Iowa City Press-Citizen .

Cases by county: