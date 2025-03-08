'In that moment, that was everything to me': Patient describes joy of regaining vision in 1 eye after new stem cell therapy

News
By
published

A first-of-its-kind stem cell transplant has changed the life of a man who was left blind in one eye following a firework accident.

A photo of Nick as he is sat in a hospital bed following surgery. He is wearing a blue hair net and a blue face mask.
Nick Kharufeh is one of the first groups of patients in the U.S. to have received a new type of stem cell therapy to treat blinding damage to the cornea. He is pictured here after the procedure. (Image credit: Nick Kharufeh)

On Independence Day 2020, Nick Kharufeh was enjoying a fireworks display on the street near his aunt's house in California.

Then, within a split second, the fun stopped.

A wayward firework meandered off course and exploded on the ground near Kharufeh, and bits of the explosive struck the cornea of his left eye. The accident left Kharufeh — who was 23 years old, and six years into training to be a commercial pilot at the time — completely blind in one eye.

"My dad was right outside [the house] and it was dark out, so he couldn't fully tell what had happened," Kharufeh told Live Science. "And I was like, 'I feel like I can't see out of my left eye.'"

Related: Gene-therapy drops restore teen's vision after genetic disease left his eyes clouded with scars

At the hospital, doctors initially feared that Kharufeh's eye had been completely destroyed and would need to be taken out. However, after cleaning the debris from his eye, a specialist saw that aside from his cornea, the rest of Kharufeh's eye remained intact.

What followed was months of treatments, involving waking up multiple times in the night to apply medicated eye drops, taking drugs to manage the pain, and undergoing a couple of surgeries, which included cleaning up the remaining debris and an unsuccessful attempt at reconstructing his eyelid.

"It was a rough few months," Kharufeh said. "I didn't leave the house, I didn't tell anybody what happened because I was kind of embarrassed about it — because your eyes are the window to your soul, so I felt like my identity was just gone."

Nick is shown in the cockpit of a plane with the pilot. They are both smiling and looking towards the camera.

Nick was six years into training for his dream job to be a commercial pilot when a firework injury left him blind in one eye. (Image credit: Nick Kharufeh)

Later that year, Kharufeh's mom told him about an advertisement she'd seen from the Mass Eye and Ear, a Harvard teaching hospital in Boston, Massachusetts. The hospital was seeking volunteers to participate in a clinical trial of a new stem cell therapy for patients with irreversible corneal damage.

The experimental therapy — called "cultivated autologous limbal epithelial cell transplantation" (CALEC) — works by taking stem cells from a patient's healthy eye, growing them into sheets of cells in the lab and then transplanting them into the damaged eye. Once implanted, these new sheets of cells form a surface on which normal tissue can grow back.

Kharufeh decided to make the move to Boston with his mom to take part in the trial, which was starting the following January in 2021.

"At first I was hesitant because they had to do surgery on my good eye, so I was really nervous," Kharufeh said.

But then, immediately after the first of two transplants, Kharufeh saw positive results.

He remembers the moment when he walked into his Airbnb in Massachusetts and could see the bright blue color of his comforter. At that time, he was about eight months out from his firework injury.

Image 1 of 2
White text is written across a blurred image of the patients' eye. The text reads "Warning: Graphic medical image on next slide"
(Image credit: Future)

"I'll never forget [that moment]," Kharufeh said. "And it sounds so little. It's just like, 'Okay, a little blue comforter.' But in that moment that was everything to me, and I literally cried for so long."

Prior to Kharufeh receiving the new CALEC therapy, the treatment had initially been tested in a small clinical trial of just four patients with corneal damage. That trial, whose results were shared in 2018, marked the first-ever test of a stem cell therapy for the eyes in the U.S., the research team said at the time.

After the small trial demonstrated the therapy's safety and efficacy, the team conducted a larger trial with 15 patients, one of whom was Kharufeh. The findings of the larger trial were published March 4 in the journal Nature Communications, and overall, the treatment was found to be effective at repairing blinding damage to the cornea in 93% of the patients involved. Follow-up trials are still to come and could ensure the treatment's official approval.

Now, at age 28 and five years out from his injury, Kharufeh still lives in Boston where he works in sales for a travel company. The vision from his left eye is not perfect, but he says that the injury doesn't cause him issues during his everyday life. For instance, if he were to cover his right eye with his hand, he would still be able to locate objects and navigate himself around.

RELATED STORIES

A dozen squirming fly larvae cause man's 'itchy eye'

Blind people could 'see' letters that scientists drew on their brains with electricity

Nerve damage in cornea could be sign of 'long COVID,' study hints

In April, he intends to run the Boston Marathon to help raise money for Mass Eye and Ear.

"I think it's given me a whole new life," Kharufeh said of the stem-cell therapy. "Now it's the point where I can actually feel normal."

Disclaimer

This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to offer medical advice.

Emily Cooke
Emily Cooke
Staff Writer

Emily is a health news writer based in London, United Kingdom. She holds a bachelor's degree in biology from Durham University and a master's degree in clinical and therapeutic neuroscience from Oxford University. She has worked in science communication, medical writing and as a local news reporter while undertaking NCTJ journalism training with News Associates. In 2018, she was named one of MHP Communications' 30 journalists to watch under 30. (emily.cooke@futurenet.com)

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about surgery
A photo of a patient with their surgical team after surgery. The patient is sat on a hospital bed and the team is gathered around him.

New stem cell therapy could repair 'irreversible' and blinding eye damage, trial finds
A stock photograph of four surgeons in discussion before an operation.

Surgeons remove parasitic twin from teenager who had legs growing out of his chest
a group of people excavate a site with mountains behind them

Northwestern Morocco was inhabited long before the Phoenicians arrived, 4,200-year-old settlement reveals
See more latest
Most Popular
a group of people excavate a site with mountains behind them
Northwestern Morocco was inhabited long before the Phoenicians arrived, 4,200-year-old settlement reveals
Abstract image of binary data emitted from AGI brain.
AGI could now arrive as early as 2026 — but not all scientists agree
A photo of medieval plate armor that a &quot;knight in shining armor&quot; would wear.
Was medieval armor bulletproof?
Split image of merging black holes and a woolly mice.
Science news this week: Gravitational memory and woolly mice
A large group of people marches at the Stand Up For Science rally
Science at a crossroads: Dispatches from Friday's 'Stand Up for Science' rallies across the US
An image of a moon lander on its side on the moon, with earth visible in the distance
'We're disappointed in the outcome': NASA shares photo of sideways Intuitive Machines moon lander, which died 12 hours after touchdown
Skeleton of a Neanderthal-human hybrid emerging from the ground of a rock shelter
28,000-year-old Neanderthal-and-human 'Lapedo child' lived tens of thousands of years after our closest relatives went extinct
an illustration of men and women with their brains superimposed over the heads
Is there really a difference between male and female brains? Emerging science is revealing the answer.
an edited photo of a white lab mouse against a pink and blue gradient background
'Let's just study males and keep it simple': How excluding female animals from research held neuroscience back, and could do so again
A Digital Globe satellite showing part of the ancient Eridu canal network in 2006.
Massive Mesopotamian canal network unearthed in Iraq