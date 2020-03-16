Delaware: Latest updates on Coronavirus

Last updated March 16 at 9:48 am ET

Delaware has seven cases of COVID-19, the latest a woman under the age of 30 who "is not severely ill" and is currently isolated at her home in the town of New Castle, according to a statement from the Delaware Division of Public Health.

This woman is an undergraduate at the University of Delaware but the source of her exposure to the coronavirus is still under investigation, according to a statement. from the University of Delaware.

"Because of the nature of this disease, we know that we are going to continue to see an increased number of cases in Delaware," Dr. Karyl Rattay, the director of the Delaware Division of Public Health said in the statement. "With the amount of test samples that health care systems and providers across the state are submitting to the Delaware Public Health Lab and to commercial labs, the numbers of patients being tested have increased significantly."

All of the cases are linked to the University of Delaware, according to The University of Delaware statement. The University of Delaware has extended its spring break to last for two weeks from March 14 to March 29 and afterwards, classes will be held online until the end of the semester.

Case count by county: