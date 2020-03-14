North Carolina: Latest updates on Coronavirus

North Carolina is reporting a total of 23 cases of COVID-19, both confirmed and presumptive positive, the first of which was identified on March 3. (A presumptive positive refers to individuals who have gotten one test that came up positive; a confirmed case means two positive tests.)

On March 12, the NC Department of Health and Human Services released a statement with recommendations for helping to slow the spread of this virus. These recommendations included :

If you think you have the coronavirus or have a confirmed COVID-19, the DHHS recommends the person stay at home until the symptoms resolve, of course, unless you need medical attention, in which case you should alert the hospital or other medical facility of your condition before arriving.

Individuals in a high risk group, which includes people 65 and older or those with underlying health conditions or a weakened immune system, should try to stay at home as much as possible.

For schools: "We do not recommend pre-emptive school closure at this time but do recommend that schools and childcare centers cancel or reduce large events and gatherings," the statement said.

The department is also recommending that gatherings of 100 or more people be canceled, modified or moved online.

Cases by county:

Mecklenburg County: 1

Forsyth County: 2

Cabarrus: 1

Chatham County: 1

Durham County: 1

Wake County: 8

Johnston County: 1

(Raleigh, the state capital, is located in Wake County; Charlotte is in Mecklenburg County; and Winston Salem is in Forsyth County.)

Originally published on Live Science .