Missouri: Latest updates on coronavirus

As of today (March 16), Missouri has 5 confirmed cases of COVID-19. In total, 127 people have been tested by the Missouri State Public health Laboratory and the CDC, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS).

The fifth person to test positive lives in Greene County, and the case is travel-related, KCTV News reported.

All in-person classes at the University of Missouri (UM) are suspended through the end of the spring semester, though the university will remain open, according to the UM website. Online instruction will continue according to its original schedule.

On Friday (March 13), Gov. Mike Parson declared a state of emergency, describing the decision as "the next appropriate step to protect the public health," FOX 2 News reported.

Parson also said that he would not close schools statewide, adding that school districts should consult with local health officials to determine if closures are necessary, according to FOX 2 News.

Yesterday (March 15), the Harrisburg district announced that schools would be closed from March 16 to March 30, KBIA reported. In Marshall, public schools will be closed through Tuesday (March 17), after a staff member was taken to a hospital with flu-like symptoms, according to KBIA.

Cases by county:

St. Louis: 2

Henry: 1

Greene: 2

Originally published on Live Science .