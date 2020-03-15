Arkansas: Latest updates on coronavirus

Arkansas has reported 16 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday (March 15). An additional 30 people are under investigation for the disease and 237 people are being monitored with daily check-ins because of an increased risk of exposure, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

The first case of community spread in the state was reported on Friday (March 13), according to Arkansas Times . Officials are recommending people avoid large gatherings of more than 200 people in counties with cases, according to Times Record.

At a press conference on Saturday (March 14) Governor Asa Hutchinson said the Arkansas National Guard has been activated to help with logistics, EMT support and other needs to respond to COVID-19, according to Talk Business & Politics (TB&P) . The state has already declared a public health emergency over the virus. Schools have been closed in Pulaski, Jefferson, Saline and Grant counties, Times Record reported.

Counties with cases:

Pulaski

Jefferson

Saline

Garland

