Watch the 'Cold Moon' eclipse Mars during the final full moon of 2022

The final full moon of the year rises on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

December's full moon — also nicknamed the Cold Moon — officially begins at 11:09 p.m. ET (4:09 a.m. UTC on Dec. 8), although the moon will also appear bright and full in the sky beginning on Tuesday, Dec. 6, and lasting until Thursday, Dec. 8.

The moon will join a crowded night sky where Saturn, Jupiter and Mars will also be visible to the naked eye. Observers in parts of North America and Europe may even see the moon pass in front of Mars , briefly snuffing the Red Planet's light, at least from Earth 's perspective. This semi-regular phenomenon is known as occultation, according to Live Science's sister site Space.com .

As for the moon's nickname, sky watchers in the Northern Hemisphere will have little trouble guessing why this month's moon is dubbed the "cold" one. Rising mere weeks before the winter solstice (Dec. 21), this moon takes to the sky during one of the coldest, darkest parts of the year. According to the Maine Farmer's Almanac , which began publishing Native American names for moons beginning in the 1930s, this moon's moniker originates with the Mohawk tribe of what is now the northeastern United States and Southeastern Canada. The name has since become popular in mainstream coverage of the moon's phases .

Other popular names for the December full moon include the Long Night Moon (a reference to the forthcoming solstice — the longest night of the year in the Northern Hemisphere), the Snow Moon, the Hoar Frost Moon (a type of feathery frost that often emerges during cold conditions) and the Frost Exploding Trees Moon, according to the Almanac.

The full moon occurs once every 30 days or so, when the sun , Earth and moon align on an invisible 180-degree line. The moon's orbit varies from Earth's by about 5 degrees, so the moon is usually a little higher or lower than Earth's shadow, allowing the sun's rays to illuminate the side facing Earth .

The next full moon is the Wolf Moon, trailing behind the New Year like a long hangover on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.