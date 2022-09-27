Save $325 on the Blueair HealthProtect 7470i air purifier at Best Buy

If you're serious about combating bacteria, mold and allergies, you can save an incredible 43% on the Blueair HealthProtect 7470i air purifier — now $434.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). Using a HEPA filter, this premium piece of tech can remove up to 99.97% of airborne particles like viruses and bacteria, as well as dust, pollen, dander, mold, VOCs and odors which may be triggering allergies.

The HealthProtect 7470i is one of Blueair's most advanced air purifiers, third party verified to completely filter air in large spaces such as bedrooms and living rooms in about 12.5 minutes. It's also energy star rated, using less energy than an incandescent lightbulb on high, and measures just 22dB on low (similar to a whisper) and 45dB on high (a normal conversation).

A premium LCD display gives detailed updates on your air quality, including concentrations of different sized particles, VOC levels, temperature and humidity. It even tracks your filter usage to let you know in real time what percentage you have left.

This air purifier works by pulling in air from the bottom and pushing it up through the HEPA carbon filter to clean and filter 99.97% of airborne particles, dust, dander, pollen and mold.

The Blueair HealthProtect 7470i has five speed control options; 1, 2, 3, auto and night. It also comes with an app so you can connect the air purifier to Wi-Fi, remotely control the air purifier, and check on its cleaning status.

Measuring 27 in height, 10 in width, and 12 in depth, the unit roughly weighs about 35 lbs, so its fairly easy to move about the house.

User reviews are very positive, too, with a 4.7-star review rating out of five. Many users comment that the machine is simple to set up, and takes just 10 minutes to clean the air in your home. A lot of reviews also note how quiet the machine is, with one writing, "This is by far the quietest air cleaner I have in my home". Many say that it is hard to find fault with the Blueair HealthProtect 7470i aside from the higher price tag — making a current saving of $325 at Best Buy all the more spectacular.