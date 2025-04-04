Unknown human lineage lived in 'Green Sahara' 7,000 years ago, ancient DNA reveals

News
By published

Researchers analyzed the ancient DNA of two mummies from what is now Libya to learn about people who lived in the "Green Sahara" 7,000 years ago.

7,000-year-old natural mummy found at the Takarkori rock shelter in Southern Libya.
Naturally mummified human remains found in the Takarkori rock shelter in the Sahara desert point to a previously unknown human population. (Image credit: © Archaeological Mission in the Sahara, Sapienza University of Rome)

Two 7,000-year-old mummies belong to a previously unknown human lineage that remained isolated in North Africa for thousands of years, a new study finds.

The mummies are the remains of women who once lived in the "Green Sahara," also known as the African Humid Period. Between 14,500 and 5,000 years ago, the now-inhospitable Sahara was a humid and verdant savanna, home to humans who hunted and eventually herded animals alongside lakes and rivers.

DNA from the two mummies revealed that the never-before-seen North African lineage was distinct and isolated from populations living in sub-Saharan Africa around the same time. The findings, reported April 2 in the journal Nature, suggest there was little genetic exchange across the Green Sahara during this time, though some cultural practices may have spread through the region.

Between 2003 and 2006, archaeologists unearthed the remains of 15 individuals in the Takarkori rock shelter, located near the middle of the Sahara in what is now southwestern Libya. The site included evidence of human occupation and pastoralism, or herding, dating back more than 8,000 years. Of the 15 individuals, most of whom were women and children, two had naturally mummified, which helped preserve their DNA.

"We were very fortunate to have samples preserved at this level," study co-author Nada Salem, a paleogeneticist at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Germany, told Science magazine. The region's high temperatures can quickly break down the DNA in human remains, leaving few examples of ancient DNA in the region.

A 2019 study examined mitochondrial DNA from the same remains. However, mitochondrial DNA, which is only inherited from the mother, doesn't provide as much information about population dynamics as DNA from chromosomes, which is inherited from both parents. To obtain this genome-wide data, the researchers extracted preserved DNA from the mummified remains and compared it with DNA from about 800 present-day individuals from Africa, the Near East and southern Europe, along with 117 ancient genomes from the same regions.

Related: Could the Sahara ever be green again?

The Takarkori individuals possessed genetic markers distinct from populations in sub-Saharan Africa, the team found, suggesting they were from a previously unknown and relatively isolated lineage that diverged from sub-Saharan African populations some 50,000 years ago. But the individuals did have some ancestors from the Levant, a stretch of land bordering the eastern Mediterranean Sea. The Takarkori DNA also showed traces of Neanderthal ancestry that could only have been acquired outside of Africa, as Neanderthals lived in Eurasia. But the mummies' genomes contained 10 times less Neanderthal DNA than those of people living outside of Africa today.

Takarkori rock shelter in Southern Libya.

Ancient human remains were found at the Takarkori rock shelter in southern Libya. (Image credit: View of the Takarkori rock shelter in Southern Libya.)

The findings suggest that the Green Sahara didn't act as a migration corridor between sub-Saharan Africa and northern Africa. However, archaeological evidence suggests that cultural exchange between the regions did occur.

"We know now that they were isolated in terms of genetics, but not in cultural terms," study co-author Savino di Lernia, an archaeologist at Sapienza University of Rome, told CNN. "There's a lot of networks that we know from several parts of the continent, because we have pottery coming from sub-Saharan Africa. We have pottery coming from the Nile Valley and the like."

RELATED STORIES

13 ancient Egyptian mummies found with gold tongues to help them talk in the afterlife

'The stage was now set for the birth and growth of desert dunes': How the Sahara turned from a vast forest to the arid landscape we see today

28,000-year-old Neanderthal-and-human 'Lapedo child' lived tens of thousands of years after our closest relatives went extinct

The rise of pastoralism in the Sahara also likely arose from interactions with other groups that were raising domesticated animals at the time, rather than through large-scale migrations, the researchers suspected.

This isolated lineage no longer exists in its original form today, but at some point people from this lineage mingled with outsiders, which is why some people living in North Africa today have inherited pieces of this genetic heritage, the researchers found.

"By shedding light on the Sahara's deep past, we aim to increase our knowledge of human migrations, adaptations, and cultural evolution in this key region," di Lernia said in a statement.

Skyler Ware
Skyler Ware
Live Science Contributor

Skyler Ware is a freelance science journalist covering chemistry, biology, paleontology and Earth science. She was a 2023 AAAS Mass Media Science and Engineering Fellow at Science News. Her work has also appeared in Science News Explores, ZME Science and Chembites, among others. Skyler has a Ph.D. in chemistry from Caltech.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about archaeology
a close-up of a stamp with a warrior riding a horse

Mysterious origin of iconic Sutton Hoo helmet possibly revealed in new research
Here, one of the many statues within the Karnak Temple complex, Luxor, Egypt.

Ancient Egypt: History, dynasties, religion and writing
Photo of starship flying through the sky with a plume of fire and smoke

NASA signs new contract to use SpaceX's Starship — even though it keeps blowing up
See more latest
Most Popular
Photo of starship flying through the sky with a plume of fire and smoke
NASA signs new contract to use SpaceX's Starship — even though it keeps blowing up
A photograph of Mommy, a 100-year-old tortoise at Philadelphia Zoo.
'Seemingly impossible': Endangered tortoise becomes first-time mom at about 100 years old
Two reconstructions showing the location of the north polar vortex over the Arctic on March 1, 2025 and over Northern Europe on March 20, 2025.
'Major disruption' has caused Arctic polar vortex to slide off North Pole, scientists say
View of China&#039;s Rainbow Mountains with differently colored bands of sandstone.
Rainbow Mountains: China's psychedelic landscape created when 2 tectonic plates collided
An image of a rainbow-colored round nebula
Jaw-dropping NASA image reveals a dying star at the heart of the Helix Nebula — and it may have just murdered a planet
an illustration of an ichthyosaur swimming underwater with ancient fish
'Twins! She has another baby': Sea monster from Chile had 2 buns in the oven, rare fossil reveals
a close-up of the fiery surface of the sun
Has the sun already passed solar maximum?
an illustration of the brain with a map superimposed on it
The brain may 'move' between related ideas in the same way it navigates from one location to another
A photo of researchers connecting a person&#039;s brain implant to a voice synthesizer computer.
Mind-reading brain implant converts thoughts to speech almost instantly: 'breakthrough'
An artist&#039;s concept of a human brain atrophying in cyberspace.
Using AI reduces your critical thinking skills, Microsoft study warns