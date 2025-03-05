1.5 million-year-old bone tools crafted by human ancestors in Tanzania are oldest of their kind

News
By
published

The discovery of 1.5 million-year-old bone tools upends what we know about tool manufacturing in East Africa.

A person with blue nitrile gloves on uses a dentist-type metal implement to carefully clean a bone tool
An expert cleans one of the large bone tools discovered at Olduvai Gorge. (Image credit: CSIC)

The oldest human-crafted bone tools on record are 1.5 million years old, a finding that suggests our ancestors were much smarter than previously thought, a new study reports.

The tools, made from hippo and elephant leg bones, were discovered at Olduvai Gorge in Tanzania and are a million years older than any previously found shaped bone tools.

The hominins who created these tools "knew how to incorporate technical innovations by adapting their knowledge of stone work to the manipulation of bone remains," study first author Ignacio de la Torre, a paleolithic archaeologist at the Centre for Human and Social Sciences of the Spanish National Research Council, said in a statement. The finding indicates "advances in the cognitive abilities and mental structures of these hominins."

The researchers studied 27 bone fragments that had been turned into tools through a process used in stone tool manufacturing called knapping. This technique involves using one larger stone to break pieces off a smaller stone, achieving a sharp edge around the latter.

Although evidence of stone tool knapping goes back at least 3.3 million years in East Africa, only a handful of bone tools shaped by the same process have been found, likely because bone usually decays over time. These fragments of bone may have been preserved because they were buried quickly.

But when de la Torre and colleagues looked closely at more than two dozen bits of bone, they were able to show that the removal of bone flakes was not caused by carnivore activity but by hominins purposely shaping the bone. They published their findings Wednesday (March 5) in the journal Nature.

Related: 1.5 million-year-old footprints reveal our Homo erectus ancestors lived with a 2nd proto-human species

Edge of a fossilized bone tool showing knapping marks and irregularly sharp surface

A fossilized bone tool discovered in Olduvai Gorge has an irregular and sharp surface. (Image credit: CSIC)

The researchers were further able to narrow down the species of animals used to make the bone tools: eight were made out of elephant bones, six from hippos and two from a cow-like species. Since most of the non-tool animal bones were from bovids, this suggests that the elephant and hippo bones were specifically selected for their tool-making properties, such as their length and thickness.

Tools made from elephant bones range from 8.6 to 15 inches (22 to 38 centimeters) long, while the hippo bone tools are slightly shorter at 7 to 11.8 inches (18 to 30 cm) long. These may have been used as heavy-duty tools for processing animal carcasses, the researchers suggested. But it's unclear which hominin species made the tools — both Homo erectus and Paranthropus boisei lived in the Olduvai Gorge region 1.5 million years ago, long before modern humans appeared on the scene.

RELATED STORIES

Ancient quarries in Israel reveal where Homo erectus hunted and butchered elephants

Earliest known stone tools in Europe are 1.4 million years old. And they weren't made by modern humans.

150,000-year-old stone tools reveal humans lived in tropical rainforests much earlier than thought

The discovery of knapped bone tools over a million years earlier than expected has important consequences for our understanding of human evolution, according to the study. Prior to creating large stone tools like hand-axes, it appears that early hominins tested out their knapping skills on bone, an innovation that had previously been invisible at archaeological sites in East Africa.

"We were excited to find these bone tools from such an early timeframe," study co-author Renata Peters, an archaeologist at University College London, said in the statement. "It means that human ancestors were capable of transferring skills from stone to bone, a level of complex cognition that we haven't seen elsewhere for another million years."

Human evolution quiz: What do you know about Homo sapiens?

TOPICS
Kristina Killgrove
Kristina Killgrove
Staff writer

Kristina Killgrove is a staff writer at Live Science with a focus on archaeology and paleoanthropology news. Her articles have also appeared in venues such as Forbes, Smithsonian, and Mental Floss. Killgrove holds postgraduate degrees in anthropology and classical archaeology and was formerly a university professor and researcher. She has received awards from the Society for American Archaeology and the American Anthropological Association for her science writing.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about archaeology
An underwater view of a shipwreck in murky green water

Scientists realize 'Viking' shipwreck is something else entirely

a series of five ceramic figurines in different sizes

2,400-year-old puppets with 'dramatic facial expression' discovered atop pyramid in El Salvador
Digitized image of a woolly mammoth

Poll: Should we bring back woolly mammoths?
See more latest
Most Popular
Digitized image of a woolly mammoth
Poll: Should we bring back woolly mammoths?
A Peacock mantis shrimp with bright green clubs.
Animal kingdom's most powerful puncher generates a 'phononic shield' to protect itself
Iceberg A23a drifting in the southern ocean having broken free from the Larsen Ice Shelf.
'Queen of icebergs' A23a grounds off South Atlantic wildlife haven
Conceptual artwork of a pair of entangled quantum particles or events (left and right) interacting at a distance.
Scientists discover simpler way to achieve Einstein's 'spooky action at a distance' thanks to AI breakthrough — bringing quantum internet closer to reality
A photograph of Venus as a small dot against the sunset in space
'Planet parade' ends with a rare conjunction of Venus and Mercury at sunset. Here's how to watch.
An underwater view of a shipwreck in murky green water
Scientists realize 'Viking' shipwreck is something else entirely
a close-up of a large cheeseburger
Diagnostic dilemma: Speed eating a 7-pound burger sent a man to ER unable to pass gas
a series of five ceramic figurines in different sizes
2,400-year-old puppets with 'dramatic facial expression' discovered atop pyramid in El Salvador
A close-up of a coin with the profile of a man
Hoard of silver Roman coins found in UK — and some date to reign of Marcus Aurelius
A healthy human brain under an MRI scan.
Brain damage reported in 13% of kids who have died of flu this season, CDC finds