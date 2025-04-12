Dracula parrot: The goth bird whose piercing screams echo through New Guinea forests

Features
By published

Pesquet's parrot, also known as a Dracula parrot, resembles a vulture and has a distinct scream — but its favorite food is figs.

a picture of a red and black parrot
Pesquet's parrot is more commonly called the Dracula parrot, in part because of its striking plumage. (Image credit: Iggino Van Bael via Alamy)

Name: Dracula parrot (Psittrichas fulgidus)

Where it lives: New Guinea

What it eats: Figs, flowers and nectar

Why it's awesome: The Pesquet's parrot is more famously known as the Dracula parrot — and with its mix of jet-black and blood-red feathers, it's easy to see why. They also sound terrifying, as their piercing screams echo through the rainforests of New Guinea.

Dracula parrots grow to around 18 inches (46 centimeters) long and weigh between 1.3 and 1.8 lbs (600 and 800 grams). They can live for around 20 to 40 years. Their plumage is mostly black and dark grey, but they sport red feathers around the belly, tail and wings. Adult males have red patches behind their eyes, which distinguishes them from females.

The species' guttural, rasping screams are very distinct. Unlike the chirps or squawks of typical parrots, the call of the Dracula parrot is a harsh screech that sounds more like a mythical predator than a fruit-eating bird. This unusual sound likely evolved as a way for the birds to communicate across the dense forests of New Guinea, and possibly to deter potential threats.

Related: Great potoo: The 'tree stump' bird with a haunting growl and can see with its eyes closed

Dracula parrots often make the unusual noises during flight. This may be to help individuals stay in contact with their flock mates on the wing, especially in areas with thick foliage, where the birds can easily lose sight of one another. Their screams may also serve as territorial signs or warning calls that alert other animals to their presence or assert dominance over feeding areas.

RELATED STORIES

Turkey vulture: The bird that vomits acid up to 10 feet and poops antiseptic onto its legs

Hammer-headed bat: The African megabat that looks like a gargoyle and holds honking pageants

32 of the loudest animals on Earth

With their long, hooked beaks and semi-bald heads, Dracula parrots resemble vultures. But unlike the meat-eating birds of prey, the parrots aren't as bloodthirsty as their nickname suggests. Instead, they're keen fruit-eaters with a particular taste for figs and, occasionally, flowers or nectar. The birds lack feathers on their faces, and this localized baldness is thought to help prevent matting when they're eating messy fruits.

Although little is known about the breeding habits of Dracula parrots, it's thought that they nest in large, hollow trees. They typically mate once a year and lay one or two eggs at a time.

Because of their highly prized feathers and the market for captive exotic birds, Dracula parrots have been hunted and are now classed as "vulnerable" on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species.

Lydia Smith
Lydia Smith
Science Writer

Lydia Smith is a health and science journalist who works for U.K. and U.S. publications. She is studying for an MSc in psychology at the University of Glasgow and has an MA in English literature from King's College London.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about birds

Great potoo: The 'tree stump' bird with a haunting growl and can see with its eyes closed

Why don't all birds fly?

What do black boxes on planes actually record?
See more latest
Most Popular
an airplane black box hidden by some plants
What do black boxes on planes actually record?
a split-panel image of &quot;de-extincted dire wolves&quot; and a touchable hologram
Science news this week: Controversy around the dire wolf 'de-extinctions' and a 3D hologram breakthrough
Map of Antarctica showing virtual deformation values. The Wilkes Land anomaly is clearly visible in the bottom right corner of the map.
Wilkes Land crater: The giant hole in East Antarctica's gravitational field likely caused by a meteorite
Researcher examining cultures in a petri dish, low angle view.
Diagnostic dilemma: A scientist caught plague from bacteria thought to be 'noninfectious'
Looped video footage of a large shadow moving across North America
Watch the moon's shadow race across US on first anniversary of historic total solar eclipse — Earth from space
A whitish stone tool is stuck into a piece of brown wood with greyish tar. There is a hole drilled into the wood.
Pfyn culture flint tool: World's oldest known 'Swiss Army' knife
a photo of the skin beginning to shed from a snake&#039;s face
Why do snakes shed their skin?
An image of the Milky Way captured by the MeerKAT radio telescope. At the center of the MeerKAT image the region surrounding the Milky Way’s supermassive black hole blazes bright. Huge vertical filamentary structures echo those captured on a smaller scale by Webb in Sagittarius C’s blue-green hydrogen cloud.
Space photo of the week: The chaotic heart of the Milky Way like you've never seen it before
A clay artifact, about the size of a finger with engraved symbols.
What was the first alphabet in the world?
Giant mouse lemur holding a budding flower at a banana plantation.
Northern giant mouse lemur: The bug-eyed fluff ball with the biggest testicles of all known primates