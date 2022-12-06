Despite its high price tag, the RabbitAir MinusA2 spa-780N is a great appliance for people with concerns about the quality of their indoor air.

Compared with other air purifiers we’ve tested, the RabbitAir MinusA2 spa-780N is at the higher end of the price range. However, this premium appliance follows the doctrine, “you get what you pay for", offering many bells and whistles; some that you’ll find with mid-range air purifiers and some that you won’t.

RabbitAir MinusA2 spa-780N: Essential info Advanced HEPA filtration with six layers of filters Customizable filter choices Mood lighting Odor control Optional artist series decorative front panels Negative ion generator Option to wall mount Light sensor automatically transitions to sleep mode WiFi-enabled app Range of 815 square feet

Perhaps the most unique feature of the RabbitAir MinusA2 spa-780N is its customizability. For an extra $20, users can choose an artistic front panel, featuring masterpieces like Van Gogh’s Starry Night, Monet’s Water Lilies, and Hokusai’s Great Wave Off Kanagawa. As the air purifier also comes with a wall mount, these decorative front panels turn the air purifier into something like a piece of art to be displayed. More importantly to some, however, is the ability to customize one of the air purifier’s six filters. Buyers can choose between four options: Toxin Absorber, Germ Defense, Pet Allergy, and Odour Remover.

In comparison to other air purifiers we've tested, the RabbitAir MinusA2 spa-780N has an impressive range of up to 815 square feet. It also includes a five-year warranty and easily manages the most common allergens and pollutants in a home. This air purifier almost has too many features to list, including app-connectability, light sensors, mood lighting, a negative ion generator and quiet motors. Read on to see how it performed in our at-home tests.

RabbitAir MinusA2 spa-780N review: How big is it?

Height: 19.25 inches

Depth: 7 inches

Width: 21.4 inches

The RabbitAir MinusA2 spa-780N is comparable in size to other air purifiers we’ve reviewed, which almost always take up a corner of a room. However, because this air purifier can be mounted onto the wall, buyers have the choice to save on floorspace. A square shape, the RabbitAir MinusA2 is similar to a small TV (but not a flatscreen).

(Image credit: Kasandra Brabaw)

RabbitAir MinusA2 spa-780N review: How easy is it to use?

We found the RabbitAir MinusA2 spa-780N incredibly easy to use. There is very little set-up required out of the box; simply remove some plastic sheeting between the front panel and the first filter, replace the front panel, and plug it in. From there, the controls on both the control panel on the purifier and on the remote control are easy to understand and use, allowing you to adjust the fan speed, turn the negative ion generator on and off, turn on the mood lights, and change the purifier’s mode between auto mode and pollen mode.

(Image credit: Kasandra Brabaw)

Connecting the air purifier to the RabbitAir app is also easy, although it does require you to be on a 2.4 Ghz network. The app clearly walks you through each of the three steps needed to connect and is intuitive to use. Our tester liked the ability to change the fan speed and lighting from her phone.

This air purifier would probably work best in a large bedroom or a living room, although smaller rooms could also benefit from its use. The purifier’s light sensor, which turns off lighting on the front panel when the room becomes dark, makes it particularly set up to work well in a bedroom.

(Image credit: Kasandra Brabaw)

RabbitAir MinusA2 spa-780N review: Performance

Our tester ran the RabbitAir MinusA2 on both its highest speed (turbo) and on low, testing each fan speed under three conditions: in a room with ambient air, in the same room after burning 10 matches, and in that room after letting incense burn.

In our ambient air quality test, the air purifier lowered particles in the air measuring 0.3 microns in size by 45% after 15 minutes on low speed and by 60% after 30 minutes. On turbo speed, it lowered particle count by 75% after 15 minutes and 83% after 30 minutes. The rate of particle absorption was similar when the room was filled with smoke from matches and incense. On low, the air purifier cleared the room by 38-50% after 15 minutes and 55-73% after 30 minutes (air particles ranged from 0.3 microns to 10 microns in size). On turbo speed, the room cleared by 67-80% after 15 minutes and 84-90% after 30 minutes.

Although RabbitAir markets the MinusA2 spa-780N as whisper quiet, our tester found that not to be totally true. The air purifier does have a silent mode, but if your air quality needs a faster fan speed, you will be able to hear it. Still, this air purifier is no louder than others we tested, at only 48 decibels on turbo speed.

(Image credit: Kasandra Brabaw)

RabbitAir MinusA2 spa-780N review: What’s good about it?

What we like most about the RabbitAir MinusA2 is the purifier's six stage filtration and ability to choose the strength of one of the filters based on the buyer’s specific needs. That ability truly makes this air purifier unique. If you’re someone who doesn’t like clutter, the sleek look and ability to wall mount the RabbitAir MinusA2 is also a plus.

(Image credit: Kasandra Brabaw)

RabbitAir MinusA2 spa-780N review: What’s not so good about it?

The only real downside to the RabbitAir MinusA2 spa-780N is its price point. At more than $600, this is one of the more expensive air purifiers you can buy. However, if you can afford the price, it’s an excellent choice.

(Image credit: Kasandra Brabaw)

RabbitAir MinusA2 spa-780N review: User reviews

The RabbitAir MinusA2 spa-780N scores an average of 4.5 out of five stars from over 2,000 ratings on Amazon, and five stars from over 1600 ratings on RabbitAir’s website. Those who like the air purifier laud its large air filtration range, the six stages of filters, the attractive design, and its energy efficiency. One reviewer who lives with their partner in a high-pollen area and both suffer from allergies wrote that they could see a dramatic difference in their allergies after one week, and also noticed much less dust in the house overall.

“We’re both enjoy[ing] much better sleep and the allergies are quite manageable now,” the review stated.

Those who didn’t like the air purifier mainly pointed to trouble connecting to their WiFi and not being happy with the air purifier’s odor control. One reviewer wrote that they specifically bought the air purifier to clear their room of cigar smells, but could still smell cigar smoke two days after running the air purifier. Another bought it to control smells from their cat litter, and another to get rid of cooking odors from their neighbor. Both were disappointed with the odor removal.

Should you buy the RabbitAir MinusA2 spa-780N?

If you have major concerns about your air quality, have troublesome allergies or asthma, or live in an area where air quality is poor, the high price point of the RabbitAir MinusA2 spa-780N might be well worth it. Not to mention, you have the choice of a customizable filter and additional artistic front panel — features we don't often come across in competitors.

If this product isn’t for you

Not ready to invest over $600 on an air purifier? Don’t worry. There are plenty of good quality air purifiers at much lower price points.

We’d recommend the Coway Airmega 250, which is half the price ($300) but still has excellent air filtration, with three types of filters, including a HEPA filter and an activated carbon filter.

Even lower, at around $90 or less, is the GermGuardian AC4825E, which we liked for its simplicity and affordability.