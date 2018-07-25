Queso Recall: 7,000 Cases of Taco Bell Cheese Dip Pulled Due to Botulism Risk

Kraft Heinz is recalling about 7,000 cases of Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip because the product may pose a risk of botulism.

There's yet another food recall this summer, and this time, it's for cheese dip that may pose a risk of botulism.

On Tuesday (July 24), Kraft Heinz announced that it is voluntarily recalling about 7,000 cases of Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip, because the dip is showing signs of "product separation" that can lead to a potential health hazard, the company said in a statement. Product separation means that the moisture is separating from the rest of the product, a company spokesperson told Live Science.

This separation could create conditions that allow for the growth of Clostridium botulinum, the bacteria that cause botulism, a serious and sometimes-deadly illness. Under certain conditions, C. botulinum produces the botulin toxin, a poison that attacks the body's nerves and can cause breathing difficulties, muscle paralysis and death, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Symptoms of botulism include blurred vision, drooping eyelids, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing and muscle weakness, according to the CDC. People experiencing these symptoms should seek immediate medical attention, the company's statement said. [Top 7 Germs in Food That Make You Sick]

So far, no illnesses tied to the product have been reported, Kraft said.

But the company is warning consumers not to eat the recalled product, even if it doesn't look or smell spoiled. (People cannot see, smell or taste the botulism toxin, according to the CDC.) Instead, people who bought the product should return it for a full refund, Kraft said.

The specific UPC codes and "best when used by" dates of the recalled products are available here. People with questions about the recall can contact the company at 1-800-310-3704.

The Kraft recall follows several other unrelated food recalls in recent months. Just this week, some varieties of Ritz Crackers and Goldfish Crackers were recalled because an ingredient in the products called whey powder may be contaminated with Salmonella.

And last month, Del Monte recalled vegetable trays tied to an outbreak of the parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis. Kellogg Company also recalled boxes of Honey Smacks cereal tied to an outbreak of Salmonella.

Original article on Live Science.