4 Varieties of Goldfish Crackers Recalled for Salmonella Risk

Pepperidge Farm announced that it was voluntarily recalling several varieties of Goldfish Crackers yesterday (July 23) due to potential Salmonella contamination.

The company said in a statement that it had been notified by one of its ingredient suppliers that the whey powder used in a seasoning on certain Goldfish products may be contaminated with Salmonella. These Goldfish varieties include Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar, Flavor Blasted Sour Cream & Onion, Goldfish Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar, and Goldfish Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel.

Pepperidge Farm said that no illnesses linked to these products have been reported and the voluntary recall is "out of an abundance of caution." Customers who have purchased these products, however, should not eat them, the company said. The products should be discarded or returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Symptoms of Salmonella infection include diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps that occur between 12 and 72 hours after infection, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Most people recover without treatment within four to seven days, but in some cases, the infection may lead to hospitalization. Severe Salmonella infections are more likely to occur in young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems.

For more information on the specific UPC codes and "best when used by" dates of the recalled products, click here. People can also contact the company at 1-800-679-1791.

On Saturday (July 21), Mondelēz Global LLC, the maker of Ritz Crackers, announced the recall of several Ritz Cracker products, also due to potential Salmonella contamination. The alleged culprit was the same: whey powder.

Originally published on Live Science.