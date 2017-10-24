Unbearable: An Enormously Swollen Tongue Was Destroying a Bear's Life

A rescued bear with a tongue so large it dragged on the ground has a second chance in life after surgery.

A University of Edinburgh veterinarian joined bear rescue organizations in Southeast Asia to operate on the Asian black bear (Ursus thibetanus). The young bear, nicknamed "Nyan htoo," or "bright," was rescued from illegal sale in Myanmar along with a sibling. Monks at a monastery in Myanmar stepped in to prevent the two bears from being shipped to China, according to the University of Edinburgh.

Unfortunately, Nyan htoo's tongue soon began to swell. In 2016, vets in Myanmar did an operation to remove the enlarged tissue, but the swelling returned. By June 2017, the tongue was bulbous and hard for Nyan htoo to hold up. It dragged on the ground when he played, scraped against his teeth constantly, and forced the bear to lean his head against the side of his cage for support, according to the university. [The 6 Craziest Animal Experiments]

Veterinary surgeon Hannah Bacon of the university's veterinary school joined with veterinary nurse Caroline Nelson at the Animals Asia's Bear Rescue Centre in Vietnam and Romain Pizzi from Wildlife Surgery International to make a plan for a second surgery. With funding from the Winton Foundation for the Welfare of Bears and Free the Bears, the veterinary experts traveled to Myanmar. Over 4 hours, they removed Nyan htoo's swollen tongue, all 6.6 pounds (3 kilograms) of it. Nyan htoo is now recovering nicely, according to the team.

Postsurgical pathology suggests the swollen tongue may have been caused by elephantiasis, a swelling of tissue caused by parasitic worms that are transmitted via mosquito bite. As of 2015, about 38 million people worldwide were infected with the disease-causing worms, according to a 2016 article in the medical journal The Lancet, most in tropical regions of Asia and Africa.

The disease, also known as lymphatic filariasis, is caused when worms block the flow of fluid called lymph. Lymph is the body's drainage system; it's made of blood plasma and fluids that flow through lymphatic vessels to be reintegrated into the blood. The immune system also uses the lymphatic system as a home base. Elephantiasis is famous from the late-1800s case of the "Elephant Man," Joseph Carey Merrick, who had severe growths and swelling over his head and body and who was dramatized in a 1980 film by English actor John Hurt. It was unknown in bears before this case, however.

"This was a really unusual medical condition — never before seen in any species of bear — but we weren't about to give up on Nyan htoo," Nelson said in a statement. "Now, he will be able to eat much more comfortably, sleep in more natural positions and move more freely for the rest of his life."

