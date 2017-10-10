Multiple fires
Today (Oct. 10), in California, firefighting efforts continued against multiple wildfires that began on the evening of Oct. 8 and quickly spread to consume 115,000 acres, causing at least 13 deaths, hospitalizing over 100 people, and forcing an estimated 20,000 people to evacuate, the New York Times reported.
Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. declared a state of emergency yesterday (Oct. 9) in eight counties affected by the fires: Napa, Sonoma, Yuba, Butte, Lake, Mendocino, Nevada and Orange Counties, empowering state agencies to use all available resources for disaster response and relief, according to the Governor's Office of Emergency Services (OES).
In this photo, fire consumes a barn as an out-of-control wildfire moves through the area on Oct. 9 in Glen Ellen, California.
Flames consume a home in Glen Ellen, California. The small town in Sonoma County was especially hard-hit by the wildfires, with dozens of homes reduced to charred and smoking ruins, SF Gate reported.
While California Gov. Jerry Brown is closely monitoring the wildfires and firefighting progress, a spokesperson said in a statement that the governor did not plan to visit affected areas on Tuesday, so as not to distract rescue workers from their efforts, the New York Times reported.