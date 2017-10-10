Today (Oct. 10), in California, firefighting efforts continued against multiple wildfires that began on the evening of Oct. 8 and quickly spread to consume 115,000 acres, causing at least 13 deaths, hospitalizing over 100 people, and forcing an estimated 20,000 people to evacuate, the New York Times reported.

Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. declared a state of emergency yesterday (Oct. 9) in eight counties affected by the fires: Napa, Sonoma, Yuba, Butte, Lake, Mendocino, Nevada and Orange Counties, empowering state agencies to use all available resources for disaster response and relief, according to the Governor's Office of Emergency Services (OES).

In this photo, fire consumes a barn as an out-of-control wildfire moves through the area on Oct. 9 in Glen Ellen, California.