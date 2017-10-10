Multiple fires

Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty

Today (Oct. 10), in California, firefighting efforts continued against multiple wildfires that began on the evening of Oct. 8 and quickly spread to consume 115,000 acres, causing at least 13 deaths, hospitalizing over 100 people, and forcing an estimated 20,000 people to evacuate, the New York Times reported.

Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. declared a state of emergency yesterday (Oct. 9) in eight counties affected by the fires: Napa, Sonoma, Yuba, Butte, Lake, Mendocino, Nevada and Orange Counties, empowering state agencies to use all available resources for disaster response and relief, according to the Governor's Office of Emergency Services (OES). 

In this photo, fire consumes a barn as an out-of-control wildfire moves through the area on Oct. 9 in Glen Ellen, California.

Much to lose

Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty

A resident rushes to save his home in Glen Ellen, California, on Oct. 9. Tens of thousands of acres and dozens of homes and businesses have burned in widespread wildfires blazing in Napa and Sonoma counties.

The devouring inferno

Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty

Flames consume a home in Glen Ellen, California. The small town in Sonoma County was especially hard-hit by the wildfires, with dozens of homes reduced to charred and smoking ruins, SF Gate reported.

Saving property

Credit: Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty

Firemen douse the flames at a house in the Anaheim Hills neighborhood in Anaheim, California, on Oct. 9. A fire spread quickly through the area, destroying homes, and prompting mandatory evacuations and freeway closures.

Dousing the flames

Credit: Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty

Firefighters spray water on a house that was destroyed by a fire in the Anaheim Hills neighborhood in Anaheim, California, on Oct. 9.

Road blocks

Credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty

A police car blocks the 241 freeway, as smoke from the Canyon 2 Fire — one of 17 fires blazing across California — rolls over the road near Orange, California, on Oct. 9.

Highway to nowhere

Credit: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty

In Orange, California, traffic was at a standstill as people fled from the Santa Ana winds, which blew fire and smoke toward them from the Canyon 2 fire, one of more than a dozen wildfires burning across the state.

Creatures in need

Credit: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty

A woman evacuates a horse in Orange, California. Both wear protective gear against the ash and smoke carried by strong Santa Ana winds.

Charred remains

Credit: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty

Remnants of damaged buildings are visible after a wildfire moved through California's Santa Rosa and Napa Valleys on Oct. 10, destroying homes and businesses, and leaving at least 10 people dead.

Scorched belongings

Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty

Smoke rises from the remains of fire-damaged homes in Glen Ellen, California.

Destruction in its wake

Credit: Peter Thoshinsky/ZUMA

In Santa Rosa, California, a fast-moving wildfire destroyed hundreds of buildings. Fueled by high winds, the fire was just one of many in the region that burned thousands of acres and claimed at least 13 lives.

Blackened bottles

Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty

Charred wine bottles rest on a rack at the fire-damaged Signarello Estate — a Napa Valley winery — after a raging wildfire scorched the area on Oct. 9. Tens of thousands of acres and hundreds of homes and businesses have burned in widespread wildfires that are still blazing in Napa and Sonoma counties.

Marks of conflagration

Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty

While California Gov. Jerry Brown is closely monitoring the wildfires and firefighting progress, a spokesperson said in a statement that the governor did not plan to visit affected areas on Tuesday, so as not to distract rescue workers from their efforts, the New York Times reported.

More losses

Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty

Smoke rises from the scorched remains of the fire-damaged Signarello Estate winery in Napa, California.

Deadly smoke

Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty

Dense smoke plumes signal a wildfire's approach to the Gundlach Bundschu winery — the oldest family-owned winery in the state — in Sonoma, California, on Oct. 9.

Battling the blaze

Credit: Patrick T. Fallon/Los Angeles Times/Getty

Firefighters work to control the spread of a wildfire on Oct. 9 in Anaheim Hills, California. Dubbed "Canyon Fire 2," the wildfire started near the 91 freeway and Gypsum Canyon Road, according to the Orange County Fire Authority, and residents were ordered to evacuate.

Menacing backdrop

Credit: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty

Smoke and flames rise as a wildfire from Santa Rosa and Napa Valley moves through the area on Oct. 10.

A hazy view

Credit: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty

Smoke covers the sun over San Francisco Bay, as a wildfire burns in Santa Rosa and Napa Valley, California, on Oct. 10.