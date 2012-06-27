Raging Western Wildfires in Photos

Firefighters morning briefing

(Image credit: Inciweb)

Firefighters gather for a morning briefing to beat back the blazes near Fort Collins, Colo., in this undated June, 2012, photo.

Filling Up To Fight Fire

(Image credit: Drew Petersen, Archuleta County )

A firefighting K-MAX helicopter fills its bucket from a pond on June 8, 2012 near Durango, Colo.

Little Sand Fire #1

(Image credit: U.S. Forest Service)

Fire builds in a valley near Sand Creek, on June 18, 2012.

Little Sand Fire

(Image credit: U.S. Forest Service)

Another look at the Little Sand Fire near Durango, Colo. on June 20, 2012.

Blazing tree

(Image credit: U.S. Forest Service)

A tree gets torched in the High Park Fire near Fort Collins, Colo. in this undated photo from June, 2012.

Smoke Above Little Sand

(Image credit: U.S. Forest Service)

Smoke rises high above the Little Sand fire in this undated June, 2012, photo.

Planning the next move

(Image credit: U.S. Forest Service)

Firefighters discuss their approach to tackling the High Park Fire on June 9, 2012.

The plume from way up

(Image credit: Suzanne Flory, USFS )

View of a smoke plume from a commercial airliner on June 8, 2012.

Removing the heat

(Image credit: U.S. Forest Service)

Firefighters turn over a burning log to dissipate heat, while fighting the Little Sand fire on May 28, 2012.

Backing fires

(Image credit: U.S. Forest Service)

Backing fires in the south rim of the Piedra River, which were set to remove undergrowth in a controlled manner and hopefully stop the wildfire, once it arrives. Taken May 28, 2012, near the Little Sand fire.

The fire this time

(Image credit: U.S. Forest Service)

The High Park Fire Burns on June 10. It's been the costliest fire in Colorado history. It has already cost more than $31.5 million to put the fires out, and 2.2 million gallons (8.3 million liters) of water have been dropped on the fire, according to InciWeb.