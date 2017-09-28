Anyone who thinks of moths as butterflies' drabber, duller cousins is about to see these nocturnal insects in a new light.

A new book of photographs showcases the spectacular colors and patterns of nocturnal moths from Central and South America, revealing them to be just as vibrant and diverse as any butterfly.

"Mariposas Nocturnas: Moths of Central and South America, a Study in Beauty and Diversity" (Princeton University Press, 2017) collects over 1,300 color images of moths — some of which have never been documented alive before — taken by photographer Emmet Gowin, an emeritus professor of photography at Princeton University.

Pictured here is an undescribed moth species in the Trosia genus, part of the moth family Megalopygidae — also known as flannel moths. A flannel moth species Megalopyge opercularis captured significant media attention last year, as the caterpillar's orange, "hairy" appearance prompted comparisons to the hair of U.S. president Donald Trump.