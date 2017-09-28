In living color

Credit: Copyright Emmet and Edith Gowin. Courtesy Pace/MacGill Gallery, New York

Anyone who thinks of moths as butterflies' drabber, duller cousins is about to see these nocturnal insects in a new light.

A new book of photographs showcases the spectacular colors and patterns of nocturnal moths from Central and South America, revealing them to be just as vibrant and diverse as any butterfly.

"Mariposas Nocturnas: Moths of Central and South America, a Study in Beauty and Diversity" (Princeton University Press, 2017) collects over 1,300 color images of moths — some of which have never been documented alive before — taken by photographer Emmet Gowin, an emeritus professor of photography at Princeton University.  

Pictured here is an undescribed moth species in the Trosia genus, part of the moth family Megalopygidae — also known as flannel moths. A flannel moth species Megalopyge opercularis captured significant media attention last year, as the caterpillar's orange, "hairy" appearance prompted comparisons to the hair of U.S. president Donald Trump. 

Tiger moth

Credit: Copyright Emmet and Edith Gowin. Courtesy Pace/MacGill Gallery, New York

Histioea meldolae is a moth in the Arctiidae subfamily, a large and diverse group also known as tiger moths, that includes approximately 11,000 species found all over the world. It was described by the British entomologist Arthur Gardiner Butler in 1876, and is found in Panama, Venezuela and Trinidad.

Big family

Credit: Copyright Emmet and Edith Gowin. Courtesy Pace/MacGill Gallery, New York

Cresera intense is in the Erebidae family, one of the biggest moth families and including the largest moth species. C. intense was described by British zoologist Walter Rothschild in 1909, and is found in French Guyana, Brazil and the Amazon region.

"Edith and Moth Flight" (2002)

Credit: Copyright Emmet and Edith Gowin. Courtesy Pace/MacGill Gallery, New York

When photographer Emmet Gowin wasn't taking pictures of moths, his wife Edith was a favorite subject. In this nighttime photo, Gowin captured a time-lapse tracery of illuminated moths in flight is visible behind Edith's out-of-focus face.

Cana Mine town

Credit: Copyright Emmet and Edith Gowin. Courtesy Pace/MacGill Gallery, New York

An overview of the abandoned Cana Mine town in Darién National Park in eastern Panama, which Gowin visited for 10 years to photograph and observe moths and other insects. The site was closed to tourism and research in 2010.

Geometridae moths

Credit: Copyright Emmet and Edith Gowin. Courtesy Pace/MacGill Gallery, New York

The Geometridae family contains about 35,000 species of moths worldwide; moths in this group typically hold their wings at right angles to their bodies when at rest, as many butterflies do. Pictured here are five species of Geometridae: Synchlora dependens, Oxydia apidania, Opisthoxia curvilinea, Therinia transversaria, and Cimicodes transvolutata.

Eubergia caisa

Credit: Copyright Emmet and Edith Gowin. Courtesy Pace/MacGill Gallery, New York

Gowin photographed this moth species, Eubergai caisa, in 2010 in Potrerillos del Guenda, a private reserve to the west of Santa Cruz de la Sierra in Bolivia.

Spiky protection

Credit: Copyright Emmet and Edith Gowin. Courtesy Pace/MacGill Gallery, New York

The larva, or caterpillar, of the moth species Dirphia avia has rows of armored spines tipped with venom, which protect it from hungry predators.

Lepidoneiva erubescens

Credit: Copyright Emmet and Edith Gowin. Courtesy Pace/MacGill Gallery, New York

Lepidoneiva erubescens, described by the British entomologist Arthur Gardiner Butler in 1876, is the only species in its genus. This colorful individual was photographed in Darién National Park in Panama.

Nyridela chalciope

Credit: Copyright Emmet and Edith Gowin. Courtesy Pace/MacGill Gallery, New York

Nyridela chalciope, a moth in the Arctiidae family, was described by the German entomologist Jacob Hübner in 1831. It is found in the West Indies, Central America, Panama and Colombia; this specimen was photographed in Panama's Darién National Park.

Diversity of shapes, colors and sizes

Credit: Copyright Emmet and Edith Gowin. Courtesy Pace/MacGill Gallery, New York

This grid of moth images showcases the wide range of colors and wing shapes found in this insect group. Gowin photographed these moths in Montagne de Kaw, Camp Patawa and Saint-Jean-du-Maroni in French Guiana.

Bright wings, dark name

Credit: Copyright Emmet and Edith Gowin. Courtesy Pace/MacGill Gallery, New York

Ormetica ameoides is in the moth family Erebidae — the name is derived from the type genus Erebus, which means "from the darkness." The group includes some of the largest known moths, and colors range from vivid hues, such as in O. ameoides, to drab camouflage shades in browns and greys, found in litter moths. Moths in this family live on all continents except Antarctica, and this individual was photographed in Ecuador.

Psilacron gordiana

Credit: Copyright Emmet and Edith Gowin. Courtesy Pace/MacGill Gallery, New York

The moth species Psilacron gordiana was described in 1928 by the American entomologist William Schaus. Gowin photographed this specimen in Ecuador in 2008.

Spotty record

Credit: Copyright Emmet and Edith Gowin. Courtesy Pace/MacGill Gallery, New York

Stenoma sexmaculata, a moth in the Depressariidae family, was described by the French entomologist Paul Dognin in 1904. There are about 2,300 species in this moth family, distributed around the world. This specimen was found and photographed in the Darién National Park in Panama.

"Plume moth"

Credit: Copyright Emmet and Edith Gowin. Courtesy Pace/MacGill Gallery, New York

This unknown species in the genus Pterophoridae was spotted and photographed in Ecuador in 2008. Moths in this genus are known as "plume moths" for the unusual shape of their wings, which resemble a feather's filaments.

Silkworm relative

Credit: Copyright Emmet and Edith Gowin. Courtesy Pace/MacGill Gallery, New York

Gowin photographed this moth, the species Apatelodes lapitha, in Potrerillos del Guenda, a private reserve to the west of Santa Cruz de la Sierra in Bolivia. A. lapitha belongs to the moth family Bombycidae, which encompasses about 150 species, including Bombyx mori, the well-known domesticated species from China that is commonly known as the silkworm.

Abandoned and overgrown

Credit: Copyright Emmet and Edith Gowin. Courtesy Pace/MacGill Gallery, New York

Barely visible through the trees are the remains of a steam boiler power plant and one of several locomotives that were abandoned on the former site of the Cana Mine in Daríen Province in Panama, where Gowin observed and shot many of his moth subjects.

Vine sphinx

Credit: Copyright Emmet and Edith Gowin. Courtesy Pace/MacGill Gallery, New York

The Eumorpha vitis moth, also known as the vine sphinx, has a wingspan that can measure up to 4 inches (105 millimeters) in length. This individual was photographed in 2010 in Poterillos del Guendà, a private reserve near Santa Cruz, Bolivia.

Neorcarnegia basirei

Credit: Copyright Emmet and Edith Gowin. Courtesy Pace/MacGill Gallery, New York

Part of the Saturniidae moth family — which includes the largest known species of moths — Neorcarnegia basirei was described by the American entomologist William Schaus in 1892.

Distinctive wing shape

Credit: Copyright Emmet and Edith Gowin. Courtesy Pace/MacGill Gallery, New York

Orodesma apicina is a species of moth in the Erebidae family, found in Cuba, Central America and Florida. In moths belonging to this family, the forewings and hindwings are typically each divided into four parts.

Pretty in pink

Credit: Copyright Emmet and Edith Gowin. Courtesy Pace/MacGill Gallery, New York

The distinctive pink and yellow moth Psilopygida walkeri is in the subfamily Ceratocampinae. Moths in this group have large bodies relative to their wing size. Rather than forming cocoons, their larvae pupate in a chamber they create underground.

Bands of green

Credit: Copyright Emmet and Edith Gowin. Courtesy Pace/MacGill Gallery, New York

This Mosera apollinairei individual was photographed in 2011 in French Guiana. The species was described by the French entomologist Paul Dognin in 1916.

Trichromia onytes

Credit: Copyright Emmet and Edith Gowin. Courtesy Pace/MacGill Gallery, New York

Gowin photographed this Trichromia onytes moth from the family Erebidae in French Guiana in 2011. The species was described in 1777 by the Dutch entomologist Pieter Cramer.

Myrmecopsis crabronis

Credit: Copyright Emmet and Edith Gowin. Courtesy Pace/MacGill Gallery, New York

These Myrmecopsis crabronis moths from Panama are two among thousands of moths that Gowin photographed, in a project that unfolded over 15 years. Gowin documented over 1,000 species of moths, some of which have yet to be described.

Mist forest

Credit: Copyright Emmet and Edith Gowin. Courtesy Pace/MacGill Gallery, New York

A mist forest near the Continental Divide in Panama's Chiriquí Province, close to the country's western coast.