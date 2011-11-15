Intricate Wings Gallery: The Color of Ancient Moths

Fossil Moth
A 47-million-year-old fossil moth from Messel, Germany. The moth is in glycerine, which make its structural colors appear yellow.
Close-up Colors
A 47-million-year-old fossil moth wing looks yellow in glycerine. When the moth was alive, the colors would have appeared yellow-green.
Moth Reconstruction
An illustration of what the moth's wing patterns looked like in life.
Fossil Detail
A scanning electron micrograph (SEM image) of the surface of one of the fossil scales showing ridges, microribs, crossribs and perforations
Fossil Moth Scale
Different scale types have different structures. This is an SEM image of a "satin-type" scale.
Fossil Ridges
A scanning electron micrograph (SEM image) of the surface of one of the fossil scales showing microstructures: ridges, microribs and crossribs
Fossil Scales
Complex structures in moth scales create the colors of the insects' wings. This is a transmission electron micrograph (TEM image) of a fossil scale showing curved surfaces in between the ridges.