On the night of Sept. 18, Hurricane Maria, then a Category 5 storm, passed over the island of Dominica. At the time, the island nation's prime minister Roosevelt Skerrit described the devastation in a series of Facebook posts, saying in one: "Initial reports are of widespread devastation. So far we have lost all [t]hat money can buy and replace. My greatest fear for the morning is that we will wake to news of serious physical injury and possible deaths as a result of likely landslides triggered by persistent rains."

Here, some of that devastation can be seen in this image taken on Sept. 21, showing an overview of Roseau, on Dominica.