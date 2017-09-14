Curious fossils
The research establishes that modern humans were present at the cave, in the highland rainforests of the west of Sumatra, between 63,000 and 73,000 years ago. [Read more about the ancient teeth found in Indonesia]
Pioneering paleontologist
Dubois was a devotee of the theories of Charles Darwin, and he hoped to find fossils that would establish an evolutionary "missing link" between humans and apes.
Java Man
Dubois thought the remains were probably from an "aged female," but the specimen became known as "Java Man."
Paleoanthropologists today recognize Java Man as a member of the early human species Homo erectus erectus, which lived around 1 million years ago.
Ancient teeth
The teeth are kept at the Museum Naturalis at Leiden in the Netherlands, which maintains a collection of Dubois' fossil finds and other research. Although the teeth were confirmed as human in the 1940s, the lack of a firm chronology for the rock deposits in the Lida Ajer cave where they were found meant that their significance remained uncertain.
Returning to the site
"X" marks the spot?
Confirming chronology
Barricades to overcome
The nests are a key ingredient of Birds Nest Soup, a Southeast Asian delicacy.