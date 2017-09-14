Credit: Westaway et al.

The latest research focuses on two ancient teeth that were discovered in a breccia rock deposit in the Lida Ajer cave by Dubois sometime in the late 1880s.



The teeth are kept at the Museum Naturalis at Leiden in the Netherlands, which maintains a collection of Dubois' fossil finds and other research. Although the teeth were confirmed as human in the 1940s, the lack of a firm chronology for the rock deposits in the Lida Ajer cave where they were found meant that their significance remained uncertain.