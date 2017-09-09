Hurricanes Irma, Jose & Tropical Storm Katia: See the Latest Videos from Space

Hurricanes Irma, Jose and Katia were captured by NOAA's GOES-13 satellite on September 8. 2017.

Update Sept. 9: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) satellites have been capturing imagery of hurricanes Irma, Jose and the now Tropical Storm Katia since they first began to form in the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico. Cameras on the International Space Station have also shown Hurricane Irma through the eyes of astronauts. Scroll down to seee the latest videos of Hurricane Irma, as well as Jose and Katia. See complete Hurricane Irma coverage from our sister site Live Science.

Sept. 9: Hurricanes Irma, Jose and Katia

NOAA GOES-13 view of the storms from Sept. 7-9, 2017. Irma hit Cuba as a Category 5 hurricane, but has since weakened to a still powerful and dangerous Category 4 storm. It is expected to strengthen again as it approaches the U.S. mainland in Florida. Hurricane Jose is a Category 4 hurricane and Katia was downgraded to a tropical storm.

Sept. 8: Hurricanes Jose and Irma from the International Space Station:

The Space Station's external cameras captured imagery of the two storms.

Sept. 4-8: Unusual Lightning Around Hurricane Irma's Eye

NOAA's GOES-16 satellite's Geostationary Lightning Mapper (GLM) has captured imagery of lightning flashes in the churning clouds of Hurricane Irma over the course of 80 hours (Sept 4-8, 2017). "Hurricanes don't often exhibit a great deal of lightning, because their winds are mostly horizontal, not vertical," according to NOAA.

Sept. 7-8: NOAA GOES-13 satellite

As of Sept. 8, Irma is category 4 hurricane, Jose is category 3 hurricane, and Katia is a category 1 hurricane.

Sept. 7: Hurricane Irma from the International Space Station

Irma was a category 5 hurricane when this video was shot.

Sept. 4-7: Irma and Jose

Watch as Jose develops into a hurricane behind Irma.

Sept. 5-6: Hurricane Irma Envelops Caribbean Islands

Antigua and Barbuda, St. Kitts and Nevis, the British Virgin Islands, the US Virgin Islands and more Caribbean nations come under Hurricane Irma’s wrath.

Sept. 5: Hurricane Irma from Space Station

Sept. 2-5: Watch Hurricane Irma Turn Into Category 5 Storm

