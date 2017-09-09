Luxor tomb

Credit: Egyptian antiquities ministry

A 3,500-year-old tomb that was originally built for a goldsmith named Amenemhat and his wife has been discovered at the cemetery of Dra' Abu el-Naga in Luxor, Egypt, officials from Egypt's antiquities ministry announced. The tomb was reused during the 11th and 10th centuries B.C., officials said.

Luxor tomb -2

Credit: Egyptian antiquities ministry

Here, the remains of three mummies and a wooden coffin that were found inside the tomb. It's not clear at present whether any of the mummies belong to the goldsmith, Amenemhat, or his wife, or who the coffin seen in this photo belongs to.

Luxor tomb -3

Credit: Egyptian antiquities ministry

Numerous skeletal remains were found in the goldsmith's tomb. It's not certain at present who exactly these remains belong to. While the tomb was originally constructed 3,500 years ago for Amenemhat and his wife, it was reused around 3,000 years ago, officials said.

Luxor tomb -4

Credit: Egyptian antiquities ministry

Small statues, including the one shown here, were also found in the tomb of Amenemhat and his wife. The statue may depict the couple.

Luxor tomb -5

Credit: Egyptian antiquities ministry

Here, another small statue found in the tomb. Although badly damaged, some of the hieroglyphic writing can still be seen. The writing found on this statue, and on other remains in the tomb, told Egyptologists that the tomb was originally built for the goldsmith Amenemhat and his wife.

Luxor tomb -6

Credit: Egyptian antiquities ministry

Multiple coffins were found inside the tomb, including this one. The remains of colorful decorations and hieroglyphic writing can be seen on this coffin.

Luxor tomb -7

Credit: Egyptian antiquities ministry

The remains of wooden coffins, a mummy mask and pottery were found inside the goldsmith's tomb.

Luxor tomb -8

Credit: Egyptian antiquities ministry

Here, some of the artifacts found inside the goldsmith's tomb. The remains of what appear to be mummy masks, coffins and statues can also be seen.

Luxor tomb -9

Credit: Egyptian antiquities ministry

A ladder was used to enter and exit the 3,500-year-old tomb of the goldsmith Amenemhat and his wife in Luxor, Egypt.