Owen Jarus writes about archaeology and all things about humans' past for Live Science. Owen has a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Toronto and a journalism degree from Ryerson University. He enjoys reading about new research and is always looking for a new historical tale.
A 3,500-year-old tomb that was originally built for a goldsmith named Amenemhat and his wife has been discovered at the cemetery of Dra' Abu el-Naga in Luxor, Egypt, officials from Egypt's antiquities ministry announced. The tomb was reused during the 11th and 10th centuries B.C., officials said.
Here, the remains of three mummies and a wooden coffin that were found inside the tomb. It's not clear at present whether any of the mummies belong to the goldsmith, Amenemhat, or his wife, or who the coffin seen in this photo belongs to.
Numerous skeletal remains were found in the goldsmith's tomb. It's not certain at present who exactly these remains belong to. While the tomb was originally constructed 3,500 years ago for Amenemhat and his wife, it was reused around 3,000 years ago, officials said.
Small statues, including the one shown here, were also found in the tomb of Amenemhat and his wife. The statue may depict the couple.
Here, another small statue found in the tomb. Although badly damaged, some of the hieroglyphic writing can still be seen. The writing found on this statue, and on other remains in the tomb, told Egyptologists that the tomb was originally built for the goldsmith Amenemhat and his wife.
Multiple coffins were found inside the tomb, including this one. The remains of colorful decorations and hieroglyphic writing can be seen on this coffin.
The remains of wooden coffins, a mummy mask and pottery were found inside the goldsmith's tomb.
Here, some of the artifacts found inside the goldsmith's tomb. The remains of what appear to be mummy masks, coffins and statues can also be seen.
A ladder was used to enter and exit the 3,500-year-old tomb of the goldsmith Amenemhat and his wife in Luxor, Egypt.
Ancient Goldsmith's Tomb Filled with Mummies Discovered in Luxor
