If you've ever wondered what a monster storm like Irma might look like from the inside, now's your chance to find out. You can see the amazing view in time-lapse footage, captured during a recent flight into the heart of Hurricane Irma by the U.S. Air Force Reserve's (USAFR) 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, also known as the "Hurricane Hunters."

Footage shot by USAFR pilot Maj. Kendall Dunn and shared on Twitter and Facebook on Sept. 6 shows the view from the cockpit of their aircraft — a WC-130J Super Hercules — as the squadron navigates through Irma. At the time, the hurricane was a Category 5 storm, with maximum sustained winds of 185 mph (298 km/h). [Inside Irma's Eye: Hurricane Hunters Capture Jaw-Dropping Photos]

The Hurricane Hunters are part of the 403rd Wing, a USAFR unit that oversees airborne missions related to weather. The team works with the National Hurricane Center (NHC) to sample data from powerful storms in the Atlantic Ocean, flying aircraft through hurricanes, and dropping special devices that measure the storm's winds, moisture and air pressure.

A Hurricane Hunters' mission, which typically lasts between 8 and 12 hours, makes several passes through the storm's eye to gather data using an instrument called a dropsonde, Staff Sgt. Heather Heiney, a USAFR representative, told Live Science.

A WC-130J "Hurricane Hunter" aircraft flies over the coastline. Credit: U.S. Air Force

Dropsondes are small, biodegradable, cylindrical devices that contain sensors, a GPS receiver and a radio transmitter. They are dropped from aircraft and gather atmospheric and meteorological data during their descent, which they transmit remotely back to the aircraft, according to the National Center for Atmospheric Research.

Hurricane Hunters fly through tropical storms and hurricanes at an altitude of approximately 10,000 feet (3,048 meters). They pass through the eye of the storm up to six times to pinpoint its low-pressure center and deploy the dropsondes, according to a USAFR statement.

Once the data from the dropsondes is transmitted back to the aircraft, the Hurricane Hunters use satellite communication to send the data to the NHC on the ground to help them analyze the storms and assess their risks, improving the accuracy of predictions by an estimated 20 percent, the USAFR reported.

"It's important to be prepared," Maj. Ryan Rickert, an aerial reconnaissance weather officer with the USAFR, said in the statement. "It's why we do this, so we can have better forecasts and people have time to prepare and evacuate," he added.

Original article on Live Science.