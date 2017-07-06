Stagmomantis limbata, also known as the Arizona bordered mantis, eating an Allen’s hummingbird (Selasphorus sasin) in San Juan Capistrano, California. This mantis species is native to North America, but the study found that 55 percent of birds that fell victim to mantis attacks in North America were caught by invasive mantis species.

Source: Martin Nyffeler, Michael R. Maxwell, J. V. Remsen, Jr. (2017), Bird predation by praying mantises: a global perspective, The Wilson Journal of Ornithology 129: 331-344.