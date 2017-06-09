'There Is No Future': Brad Pitt Gives Doomsday Forecast in Comedy Skit

Brad Pitt's latest role is a doomsday weatherman offering a to-the-point forecast explaining the effects of climate change during a comedy skit on "The Jim Jeffries Show."

On the debut episode of Comedy Central's "The Jim Jeffries Show" on June 6, Pitt offered a to-the-point forecast explaining the effects of climate change. The skit was in response to President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord, which called for nations to work together to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and invest in "green" technology in an effort to halt the pace of global warming.

Jeffries, the show's host, asked Pitt as the weatherman to "help us understand climate change and what it means to the world." In response, Pitt said, "Things are going to be getting warmer" as he gestured to a world map covered in red and orange. [The Reality of Climate Change: 10 Myths Busted]

When asked for a future forecast, Pitt deadpanned: "There is no future."

The doomsday forecast may be a comical response to Trump's withdrawal from the Paris Agreement, but experts have warned that the consequences of the decision could affect both the climate and the United States' global standing.

