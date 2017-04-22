In Photos: The Best Signs from the 2017 March for Science

Marching on Washington

(Image credit: Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images)

Scientists and science allies are gathering today (April 22) in Washington, D.C., and in hundreds of cities around the world, for the 2017 March for Science. Marchers are voicing support for scientists and safeguards to the scientific community. [See live updates from the March for Science]

Here are some scenes from the 2017 March for Science.

Earth is melting

(Image credit: Hanneke Weitering/Live Science)

People called attention to the reality of climate change during the March for Science in New York City.

Frizzle 2020

(Image credit: Laura Geggel/Live Science)

Would you vote for Ms. Frizzle? This woman showed her support for science (and "The Magic School Bus") in New York City.

Silicon Valley science

(Image credit: Rachael Rettner/Live Science)

Two kids hold a sign of a giant beaker with real smoke coming out at the March for Science in Silicon Valley.

Build spaceships

(Image credit: Tariq Malik/Live Science)

Paige Campbell (left), 20, a meteorology and astrophysics student at Pennsylvania State University and Madison Littin (right), 20, a meteorology student, both took one of three buses from State College, Pennsylvania, to Washington, D.C. to take part in the March for Science.

Fighting for biodiversity

(Image credit: Collette Adkins)

Collette Adkins (right), a senior attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity, brought her two kids to the March for Science in Washington, D.C.

Science not silence

(Image credit: Laura Geggel/Live Science)

The March for Science in New York City ended in Times Square. The NYPD estimates 40,000 people participated in the march.

Science is real

(Image credit: Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images)

Many kids took part in the March for Science in Washington, D.C. and elsewhere around the world.a

Politicians need science

(Image credit: Jeanna Bryner/Live Science)

The marchers protested against policies enacted by the Trump administration that disregard science.

The Science Guy

(Image credit: Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images)

Bill Nye joined the March for Science in Washington, D.C.

Half lives matter

(Image credit: Mike Wall/Live Science)

Marchers in San Francisco turned out to emphasize the importance of science and to support scientists in the U.S. and around the world.