In Photos: The Best Signs from the 2017 March for Science

By Planet Earth 

Marching on Washington

Members of the Union for Concerned Scientists pose for photographs with Muppet character Beaker in front of The White House before heading to the National Mall for the March for Science on April 22, 2017, in Washington, D.C.

(Image credit: Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images)

Scientists and science allies are gathering today (April 22) in Washington, D.C., and in hundreds of cities around the world, for the 2017 March for Science. Marchers are voicing support for scientists and safeguards to the scientific community. [See live updates from the March for Science]

Here are some scenes from the 2017 March for Science.

Earth is melting

People called attention to the reality of climate change during the March for Science in New York City.

(Image credit: Hanneke Weitering/Live Science)

Frizzle 2020

March for Science - NYC

(Image credit: Laura Geggel/Live Science)

Would you vote for Ms. Frizzle? This woman showed her support for science (and "The Magic School Bus") in New York City.

Silicon Valley science

Two kids hold a sign of a giant beaker with real smoke coming out at the March for Science in Silicon Valley.

(Image credit: Rachael Rettner/Live Science)

Build spaceships

Paige Campbell (left), 20, a meteorology and astrophysics student at Pennsylvania State University and Madison Littin (right), 20, a meteorology student, both took one of three buses from State College, Pennsylvania, to Washington, D.C. to take part in the March for Science.

(Image credit: Tariq Malik/Live Science)

Paige Campbell (left), 20, a meteorology and astrophysics student at Pennsylvania State University and Madison Littin (right), 20, a meteorology student, both took one of three buses from State College, Pennsylvania, to Washington, D.C. to take part in the March for Science.

Fighting for biodiversity

Collette Adkins (right), a senior attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity, brought her two kids to the March for Science in Washington, D.C.

(Image credit: Collette Adkins)

Science not silence

The March for Science in New York City ended in Times Square. The NYPD estimates 40,000 people participated in the march.

(Image credit: Laura Geggel/Live Science)

Science is real

Many kids took part in the March for Science in Washington, D.C. and elsewhere around the world.

(Image credit: Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images)

Politicians need science

The marchers protested against policies enacted by the Trump administration that disregard science.

(Image credit: Jeanna Bryner/Live Science)

The Science Guy

Bill Nye joined the March for Science in Washington, D.C.

(Image credit: Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images)

Half lives matter

Marchers in San Francisco turned out to emphasize the importance of science and to support scientists in the U.S. and around the world.

(Image credit: Mike Wall/Live Science)

