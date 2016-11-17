In Photos: The World's Largest Display of Origami Elephants

Origami elephants

(Image credit: Julie Larsen Maher)

The Bronx Zoo has officially amassed the largest collection of origami elephants in the world -- 78,564 to be precise. The origami elephants were sent in by people from around the world to raise awareness about the issue of elephant poaching.

A sea of elephants

(Image credit: Julie Larsen Maher)

A red origami elephant stands out from a pack of grey ones. The origami elephants were folded as part of the 96 elephants campaign to raise awareness about poaching.

World Record

(Image credit: Julie Larsen Maher)

On Nov. 17, 2016, officials from the Guinness World Records organization came to tally up all the origami elephants in the display. The Bronx Zoo officially earned the title for the world's largest display of origami elephants.

Tiny but huge

(Image credit: Julie Larsen Maher)

The display actually only included about a third of the total number of elephants sent in. Here, one of the tiny paper elephants sent to the zoo.

All different sizes

(Image credit: Julie Larsen Maher)

The display of origami elephants was folded using an array of techniques and colors. The campaign that launched the effort, called 96 elephants, was meant to raise awareness about poaching. Every day, 96 elephants are killed around the world for their ivory tusks.

Counting the total

(Image credit: Julie Larsen Maher)

Here, workers from the Guinness World Records organization use a clicker to count the number of paperelephants.

Official attempt

(Image credit: Julie Larsen Maher)

Workers mingle at the official attempt to garner the title for the World's Largest Origami Elephant Display.

Rows and rows

(Image credit: Julie Larsen Maher)

The number of elephants on displays is so huge that all those paper elephants would not fit into a public display. However, people can see some of these tiny folded pachyderms through December at the Bronx Zoo holiday exhibit.

More elephants

(Image credit: Julie Larsen Maher)

Workers from Guinness World Records had a long day ahead of them to count all of the paper elephants on display at the Bronx Zoo.

Raising awareness

(Image credit: Julie Larsen Maher)

A person speaks at the official attempt to earn the title of Largest Display of Origami Elephants at the Bronx Zoo.

Official world record holders

(Image credit: Julie Larsen Maher)

It's official! The Bronx Zoo has the largest display of origami elephants in the world. The number of elephants on display -- more than 78,000 -- is roughly the same as the number of elephants killed by poachers as part of th ivory trade every two years.