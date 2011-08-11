Elephant Images: The Biggest Beasts on Land

Not the Largest Animals Ever, But ...

(Image credit: U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)

African elephants are the largest animals on land. However, the giant beasts are threatened by habitat loss and poaching.

Sticking Together

(Image credit: George Wittemyer.)

Elephants are known to stick with family, even when the going gets tough.

Elephants Run From Bees

(Image credit: Lucy King.)

A female elephant alerted by the sound of bees. Such buzzing can scare elephants.

Elephants' Legendary Memories Help Herds Survive

(Image credit: Charles Foley, Wildlife Conservation Society)

An elephant family in Tanzania featuring calves and adult elephants.

Here's Lookin' at You (Again), Kid

(Image credit: C. Moss/ATE.)

An adult female African elephant, her adult daughter and related calves roam in Amboseli National Park in Kenya. Elephant daughters typically remain in their natal herd for life.

Tightly Packed

(Image credit: Simon Hedges/Wildlife Conservation Society)

A herd of Asian elephants in Malaysia’s Taman Negara National Park.

Wise Elephants Fear Roads

(Image credit: Wildlife Conservation Society.)

A forest elephant examines the bones of another elephant that may have been killed by a poacher. Scientist say elephants have learned to fear roads because of the things they've experienced.

Sad Scene

(Image credit: Mike Fay Â© 2006 National Geographic)

Two elephants lie dead near Chad's Zakouma National Park, shot by poachers.

Not Just Desert Dwellers

(Image credit: Thomas Breuer/Wildlife Conservation Society)

Mother and calf forest elephant.

Elephants Know Good People from Bad

(Image credit: K. Slocombe.)

Elephants aim the trunks toward something they wish to investigate, apparently helping them smell better.

Ripe Ol' Age

(Image credit: Charles Foley, Wildlife Conservation Society)

A female elephant in Tanzania. Elephants can reach the ripe old age of 70.