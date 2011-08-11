Elephant Images: The Biggest Beasts on Land

Not the Largest Animals Ever, But ...
African elephants are the largest animals on land. However, the giant beasts are threatened by habitat loss and poaching.
Sticking Together
Elephants are known to stick with family, even when the going gets tough.
Elephants Run From Bees
A female elephant alerted by the sound of bees. Such buzzing can scare elephants.
Elephants' Legendary Memories Help Herds Survive
An elephant family in Tanzania featuring calves and adult elephants.
Here's Lookin' at You (Again), Kid
An adult female African elephant, her adult daughter and related calves roam in Amboseli National Park in Kenya. Elephant daughters typically remain in their natal herd for life.
Tightly Packed
A herd of Asian elephants in Malaysia’s Taman Negara National Park.
Wise Elephants Fear Roads
A forest elephant examines the bones of another elephant that may have been killed by a poacher. Scientist say elephants have learned to fear roads because of the things they've experienced.
Sad Scene
Two elephants lie dead near Chad's Zakouma National Park, shot by poachers.
Not Just Desert Dwellers
Mother and calf forest elephant.
Elephants Know Good People from Bad
Elephants aim the trunks toward something they wish to investigate, apparently helping them smell better.
Ripe Ol' Age
A female elephant in Tanzania. Elephants can reach the ripe old age of 70.