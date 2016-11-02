Photos: Hilarious Animal Antics

Silly animals
Wild animals are majestic, awe-inspiring, frightening -- and sometimes, downright hilarious. This year, a bevy of talented wildlife photographers captured some of the silliest animal antics for the 2016 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards. After many hours, a few head scratches and countless belly laughs, the judges chose 39 images for the finals. The funniest photo will be announced Nov. 9, 2016. Here, one of the finalists: A bear has a near miss with a salmon in Katmai National Park in Alaska in 2014.
Bear with wings
A bear gets his wings in this silly mashup photo taken in September, 2015.
Unsavory calling card
A bird leaves an unfortunate signature on a water buffalo in Meru National Park in Kenya in July, 2016
Never too much corn
A chipmunk gorges on corn in Wasaga Beach, Ontario Canada in 2010.
In a tangle
A deer gets himself into a tricky situation in Richmond Park in London
Head in the sand
A baby elephant does a faceplant in Hwange National Park in Zimbabwe in 2015.
Go deep
Just one of those days for a fox in Yellowstone National Park in 2015
Say "Cheese"
A frog smiles big for wildlife photographer Artyom Krivosheev somewhere in Russia
Losing your head
Headless penguins on South Georgia Island
Day of the warrior
A lizard practices a little kung-fu with a tiny twig in 2013
The owl has landed
An owl keeps one wing open and another closed for a bold crosswind landing in Lancashire, England in 2011