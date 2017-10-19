UK's Geologic Wonders
Live Science is including winning photos submitted to the society from the past three years. All of the winning entries will be made into a calendar for the coming year.
Subterranean
The amphitheatre
Assynt
Loch Maree
Connemara National Park
Laminated sandstones
Limestone weathering
Lulworth crumple
Mam Tor
Midges and rain
Sand blown
Three Sisters
'Door portrait II: Reveal' by Tim Hoe
'Salisbury Crags' by Catherine Inglis
'Climbing Ben Nevis' by James Orr
'Dawn at Clashach Cove' by Jim Robertson
'Monknash' by Kevin Privett
'The Cauldron' by Pablo Ruiz
'Time Ramp' by Tim Hoe
'Bowfiddle Rock' by Dave Bremner
'Box Weathering' by Kevin Privett
'The Storr' by Gijs de Reijke
'Achmelvich Beach' by Katherine Joy
'King's Gully' by Robert Mulraney
Beach rocks rock!
Where dinosaurs roamed
Neolithic landmark
Durdle Door
Iconic Giant's Causeway
The Name's Glencoe, Mr. Bond
Glencoe, located in the Scottish Highlands, may look familiar to movie buffs. The popular James Bond film "Skyfall" was filmed there, starring Daniel Craig as Bond and Dame Judi Dench as M, the head of the Secret Intelligence Service.
Many of Glencoe's peaks were formed from volcanoes and lava flows, according to the society.