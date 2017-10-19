UK's Geologic Wonders

UK's Geologic Wonders

Credit: Copyright Mark Ainsley

Photos of Scotland's green and rocky landscape and Wales' weathered limestone are just two of the winning entries for this year's "Our Restless Earth" photography competition, held by The Geological Society of London. The contest celebrates the 50th anniversary of plate tectonic theory, which is why the winning photos portray "the dynamic processes which have shaped the UK and Ireland over its tectonic history, from ancient volcanic activity to ice age glaciers," according to the society.

Live Science is including winning photos submitted to the society from the past three years. All of the winning entries will be made into a calendar for the coming year.

Subterranean

Subterranean

Credit: Copyright Gina Williams

Photographer Gina Williams snapped this photo of the White Scar Caves in Yorkshire in Northern England.

The amphitheatre

The amphitheatre

Credit: Copyright Nigel Bell

This beautiful scene, dubbed "The Amphitheatre" by photographer Nigel Bell, is near the Giant's Causeway in Northern Ireland.

Assynt

Assynt

Credit: Copyright Timothy Gregory

The Assynt region of Scotland has greenery as far as the eye can see.

Loch Maree

Loch Maree

Credit: Copyright Emma Smith

Photographer Emma Smith snapped this photo from a cliff top overlooking Loch Maree in the Northwest Highlands of Scotland.

Connemara National Park

Connemara National Park

Credit: Copyright Ankit Verma

Get an eyeful of the vastly different ecosystems of Connemara National Park in Ireland's Galway County.

Laminated sandstones

Laminated sandstones

Credit: Copyright Milena Farajewicz

Photographer Milena Farajewicz took this photo of the laminated sandstones on Gullane beach in Scotland. The term laminated refers to the small layers, or laminae, that can occur in sandstone.

Limestone weathering

Limestone weathering

Credit: Copyright Kevin Privett

These dramatically sculpted rocks are weathered limestone. Photographer Kevin Privett took the photo of the Gower Peninsula in South Wales, in the United Kingdom.

Lulworth crumple

Lulworth crumple

Credit: Copyright Mark Godden

This delightful rock arch and piles upon piles of rock layers can be seen at Lulworth Cove in Dorset, in southern England. Photographer Mark Godden named the photo "Lulworth Crumple," in reference to the rock's crushed and creased appearance.

Mam Tor

Mam Tor

Credit: Copyright Wayne Brittle

The sun illuminates distant peaks in this photo by Wayne Brittle, who walked around the of Mam Tor, or "mother hill," in Derbyshire, England.

Midges and rain

Midges and rain

Credit: Copyright Mark Ainsley

This long exposure captured cascades of water in front of a peak in Glencoe, Scotland.

Sand blown

Sand blown

Credit: Copyright Giordano Battistel

You can almost feel the sand photographed by Giordano Battistel in Dorset's Bridport West Bay, in the United Kingdom.

Three Sisters

Three Sisters

Credit: Copyright Milena Farajewicz

This photo took first prize in 2017 as the best photo. Photographer Milena Farajewicz took this seemingly never-ending view of the Three Sisters in Glencoe, in Scotland, as she stood next to an empty road.

'Door portrait II: Reveal' by Tim Hoe

'Door portrait II: Reveal' by Tim Hoe

Credit: Tim Hoe

Sea mist coated the camera lens, which contributed to the dim and difficult conditions under which this photo was taken. While camping with a friend at the Pembrokeshire coast, photographer Tim Hoe captured this image, which took first place in the Earth Science Week 2016 photography competition.

'Salisbury Crags' by Catherine Inglis

'Salisbury Crags' by Catherine Inglis

Credit: Catherine Inglis

Photographer Catherine Inglis had the opportunity to snap this image, capturing second place in the contest, while performing a rope access rock fall risk assessment of the microgabbro on Salisbury Crags in Holyrood Park, Edinburgh.

'Climbing Ben Nevis' by James Orr

'Climbing Ben Nevis' by James Orr

Credit: James Orr

In Scotland, photographer James Orr caught this image of his friend enjoying the lohan meall an t-suidhe (Halfway Lochan) view, which won third place in the photography competition.

'Dawn at Clashach Cove' by Jim Robertson

'Dawn at Clashach Cove' by Jim Robertson

Credit: Jim Robertson

Photographer Jim Robertson's image of sunrise at Clashach Cove at Moray Coast, Scotland, captured the attention of the judges in the Earth Science Week 2016 photography contest.

'Monknash' by Kevin Privett

'Monknash' by Kevin Privett

Credit: Kevin Privett

At the coast of the Vale of Glamorgan in South Wales near Monknash, photographer Kevin Privett snapped this photo of a unique geological formation. The Porthkerry Member of the Blue Lias Formation reveals its wave-cut platforms, and garners the attention of the competition judges.

'The Cauldron' by Pablo Ruiz

'The Cauldron' by Pablo Ruiz

Credit: Pablo Ruiz

Pablo Ruiz offers a new view of the Cauldron, a spot on the River Etive, looking away from Buachaille Etive Moor.

'Time Ramp' by Tim Hoe

'Time Ramp' by Tim Hoe

Credit: Tim Hoe

The contrast between the chalk cliffs at Seaford in East Sussex and the tiny person beside it provides a stark perspective of humanity's place in the universe.

'Bowfiddle Rock' by Dave Bremner

'Bowfiddle Rock' by Dave Bremner

Credit: Dave Bremner

In Portknockie, North East Scotland, photographer Dave Bremner captured this stunning image of Bowfiddle Rock.

'Box Weathering' by Kevin Privett

'Box Weathering' by Kevin Privett

Credit: Kevin Privett

The former customs house at Porthcawl Harbor in South Wales shows erosion from nearly 150 years of weathering and storms. The image, snagged by photographer Kevin Privett, captured the eye of the photography contest adjudicators.

'The Storr' by Gijs de Reijke

'The Storr' by Gijs de Reijke

Credit: Gijs de Reijke

After planning this image at the Isle of Skye in Scotland for years, photographer Gijs de Reijke completed his goal — The Old Man of Storr, the Milky Way as backdrop and, luckily, snow to highlight the landscape.

'Achmelvich Beach' by Katherine Joy

'Achmelvich Beach' by Katherine Joy

Credit: Katherine Joy

Tidal runoffs carve the beach at Achmelvich in Scotland. Photographer Katherine Joy captured microscaled grand canyons created by the running waters in the sand at North West Highlands Geopark.

'King's Gully' by Robert Mulraney

'King's Gully' by Robert Mulraney

Credit: Robert Mulraney

Photographer Robert Mulraney froze a moment in time while exploring a rift canyon in King's Gully at Benbulbin, Ireland.

Beach rocks rock!

Beach rocks rock!

Credit: Copyright Lynsey Angus

Achmelvich Beach in Scotland. Visitors can find banded gray gneisses (metamorphic rocks) with blobs and streaks of dark material there, according to The Geological Society of London.

Where dinosaurs roamed

Where dinosaurs roamed

Credit: Copyright Alan Beattie

Bendrick Rock in South Wales is a paleontological site that has dinosaur track marks. However, tourists won't see all of the Mesozoic footprints at Bendrick Rock. Some of them have been excavated and moved to the National Museum and Galleries of Wales.

Neolithic landmark

Neolithic landmark

Credit: Copyright Brent Bouwsema

The Callanish Stones are located on the island of Lewis, part of the Hebrides archipelago sitting off the northwest coast of Scotland. The stones were likely built in the Neolithic period and used as an ancient calendar during the Bronze Age, said Brent Bouwsema, who took the photo.

Durdle Door

Durdle Door

Credit: Copyright Caitlin Broadbent

Durdle Door is a natural sea arch that formed after the water eroded the soft limestone, sandstone and siltstone, according to the society.

Iconic Giant's Causeway

Iconic Giant's Causeway

Credit: Copyright Sarah Boulton

During a trip to Northern Ireland, Sarah Boulton used a 2.5-second exposure to blur the water at Giant's Causeway. The iconic formation comprises about 40,000 interlocking basalt columns, part of the Antrim lava group that formed during the Paleogene (between 66 million and 23 million years ago) due to continental breakup and the formation of the North Atlantic Ocean, Boulton said.

The Name's Glencoe, Mr. Bond

The Name's Glencoe, Mr. Bond

Credit: Copyright Brent Bouwsema

Glencoe, located in the Scottish Highlands, may look familiar to movie buffs. The popular James Bond film "Skyfall" was filmed there, starring Daniel Craig as Bond and Dame Judi Dench as M, the head of the Secret Intelligence Service.

Many of Glencoe's peaks were formed from volcanoes and lava flows, according to the society.

Lundy Island

Lundy Island

Credit: Copyright Steve McAusland

Lundy, a small island in Bristol Channel, is mostly made of megacrystic granite. This granite was emplaced (when a young igneous rock goes into an older rock) into Devonian Morte Slates during the Eocene epoch about 56 million to 33.9 million years ago, according to the society.

Marble Arch Caves

Marble Arch Caves

Credit: Copyright Robert Mulraney

The Marble Arch Caves are 7 miles (11.5 kilometers) long, making them the longest known cave system in Northern Ireland, the society said.

The Seven Sisters & Beachy Head

The Seven Sisters & Beachy Head

Credit: Copyright Anna Saich

Located in East Sussex, England, the cliffs at Seven Sisters & Beachy Head are made out of chalk, according to the society.

Staffa's Explosive History

Staffa's Explosive History

Credit: Copyright Louise Squire

Staffa, an island in the Scotland Hebrides, is made of columnar basalt and "slaggy" basalt that erupted as lava flows during the Paleogene period. Geologists have found ash layers and thin soil layers that suggest the island had both explosive volcanic activity as well as quiet intervening periods, the society reported.

Dramatic Cuillin Hills

Dramatic Cuillin Hills

Credit: Copyright Gijs de Reijke

These hills are one of the United Kingdom's most dramatic mountain ranges. Hikers come to scale the tall, jagged peak of the main Cuillin Ridge (the Black Cuillin) and the rounded eastern hills of the Red Cuillin, the society said. The hills formed during the early Paleogene from volcanic activity.

A Night at the Rotunda Museum

A Night at the Rotunda Museum

Credit: Copyright Philip Hadland

Philip Hadland took this mesmerizing photo of the night sky next to the Rotunda Museum — constructed in 1829 in the United Kingdom.

Take a Hike ... on Fetlar Island

Take a Hike ... on Fetlar Island

Credit: Copyright Austin Taylor

Located in the Shetland Islands, Fetlar Island is composed of exposed oceanic crust, the society said. It's also a great place for hiking. Photographer Austin Taylor walked along a trail called the Snap that starts at Funzie (pronounced funny) beach.