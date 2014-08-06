In Photos: James Cameron's Epic Dive to Challenger Deep

James Cameron's Titanic Quest



On March 26, 2012, director and explorer James Cameron became the first person to complete a solo sub dive to the deepest point in the ocean, Challenger Deep. Cameron documented his record-setting voyage in a new film, "Deepsea Challenge 3D," which hits theaters Aug. 8, 2014.

First Dive



The Deepsea Challenger submersible made her first manned test dive in the ocean at Jervis Bay in Australia.

Test Touchdown



James Cameron spent seven years developing his high-tech submersible, the Deepsea Challenger, to explore the most remote pits of the ocean. Shown here, the underwater craft sits on the seafloor during a test dive off the Ulithi Atoll.

High-Tech Sub



The vessel might look big, but Cameron was confined to a small sphere, built with heat-treated steel to withstand the intense pressure of the water column above — over 1,000 times the atmospheric pressure humans experience on land.

Inside the Pilot's Sphere



Cameron didn't wear a knit cap to pay homage to his hero Jacques Cousteau; the cramped vessel gets quite cold at the bottom of the sea.

Success!



Cameron in his capsule after making his trip to the bottom of the Mariana Trench.

Don Walsh



Ocean explorer and U.S. Navy Capt. Don Walsh, right, was on the boat to congratulate James Cameron on his successful solo trip to Challenger Deep. Walsh and Jacques Piccard were the first people to touch down at this part of the Mariana Trench, during a Navy mission inside the bathyscape Trieste in 1960.

Neil deGrasse Tyson with James Cameron



Alongside Neil deGrasse Tyson, Cameron answered questions after a screening of his movie at the American Museum of Natural History in New York on Aug. 4.