Photos: Ancient Pterosaur Eggs & Fossils Uncovered in China

Flying Reptile

(Image credit: Chuang Zhao)

Researchers discovered the first three-dimensionally preserved pterosaur eggs in China. Pterosaurs were ancient winged reptiles that lived during the time of dinosaurs.

The eggs and adult fossils belong to a new genus and species of pterosaur (Hamipterus tianshanensis).

Ancient Reptile Egg

(Image credit: Xiaolin Wang)

A three-dimensionally preserved pterosaur egg that was found in the Turpan-Hami Basin in China.

Male Skull

(Image credit: Xiaolin Wang)

The fossilized skull of a male Hamipterus tianshanensis, which was uncovered in China. Male pterosaur skulls have larger and thicker crests than female skulls.

Female Skull

(Image credit: Xiaolin Wang)

The skull of a female Hamipterus tianshanensis, found in the Turpan-Hami Basin, located south of the Tian Shan Mountains in Xinjiang, in northwestern China.

Female Pterosaur

(Image credit: Chuang Zhao)

An artistic representation of a female pterosaur.

Rulers of the Ancient Skies

(Image credit: Chuang Zhao)

An ecological representation of Hamipterus tianshanensis, a new genus and species of pterosaur.