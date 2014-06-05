Photos: Ancient Pterosaur Eggs & Fossils Uncovered in China

Flying Reptile
Researchers discovered the first three-dimensionally preserved pterosaur eggs in China. Pterosaurs were ancient winged reptiles that lived during the time of dinosaurs.
The eggs and adult fossils belong to a new genus and species of pterosaur (Hamipterus tianshanensis).
Ancient Reptile Egg
A three-dimensionally preserved pterosaur egg that was found in the Turpan-Hami Basin in China.
Male Skull
The fossilized skull of a male Hamipterus tianshanensis, which was uncovered in China. Male pterosaur skulls have larger and thicker crests than female skulls.
Female Skull
The skull of a female Hamipterus tianshanensis, found in the Turpan-Hami Basin, located south of the Tian Shan Mountains in Xinjiang, in northwestern China.
Female Pterosaur
An artistic representation of a female pterosaur.
Rulers of the Ancient Skies
An ecological representation of Hamipterus tianshanensis, a new genus and species of pterosaur.