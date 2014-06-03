In Images: Koalas Hugging Trees

Keeping cool

(Image credit: CBriscoe)

A 2014 study has found that koala bears hug trees to keep cool.

Cooler trunks

(Image credit: SGriffiths)

On hotter days, the trunks can be several degrees cooler than the ambient air temperature, and the koalas drape their whole bodies on the cooler branch.

Koala bears

(Image credit: CBriscoe)

Here, a male koala bear perches on a tree branch. On cooler days the marsupials don't cling so tightly to the branches.

Cooler trunks

(Image credit: SGriffiths)

Here, an image shows the temperature difference between the koala bear and the tree it is resting on.

Infrared

(Image credit: SGriffiths)

A koala hugs a tree to keep cool.

Avoiding panting

(Image credit: S. Griffiths)

Koalas pant in order to cool themselves, but hugging cool tree trunks means they don't have to waste precious water panting.

Climate change

(Image credit: KHandasyde)

The findings could have implications for how the koala's distribution will change with climate change, the researchers said.