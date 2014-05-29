Biodiversity Threats: Maps of Species Hotspots

Diversity Map

(Image credit: Clinton Jenkins)

A map showing the diversity of bird species in North and South America. Yellow and red show areas of more diversity, such as the northern Andes and coastal Brazil.

South American Bird Diversity

(Image credit: Clinton Jenkins)

An elevation map showing bird diversity in South America. Red areas are biodiversity hotspots.

Undescribed Orchid

(Image credit: Stephanie Pimm Lyon)

An undescribed species of orchid of the genus Corybus. About 15 percent of flowering plants are estimated to be found in tropical rainforests.

Deforestation Map

(Image credit: Joe O. Sexton)

Deforestation around the Parakanã Indigenous Reserve in the Brazilian State of Para, near the Represa de Tucuruí reservoir.

Frog Under Threat

(Image credit: Luiz Mazariegos)

Andinobates cassidyhornae, a poison dart frog only recently described by science. This frog, which lives in the western Andes of Colombia, is typical of endangered species in that is has a small range and its habitat is under threat.

Amphibian Diversity

Researcher Clinton Jenkins creates maps showing biodiversity across the globe. This maps shows amphibian biodiversity, with red meaning more species present.

Salamander Diversity

East Tennessee and western North Carolina are the global center of salamander diversity.

Mammal Diversity

Where are the world's mammals? This map shows the biodiversity of mammals, with red indicating the most species.

Primate Diversity

Primates are most diverse in Africa and South America.

Threatened Mammals

This map shows the biodiversity of species listed as "threatened" by the IUCN. Red indicates areas with the highest diversity of threatened species.