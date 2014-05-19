Photos: One of the World's Biggest Dinosaurs Discovered

Giant Discovery

In southern Argentina, scientists discovered the remains of seven adult dinosaurs that lived 95 million years ago. The huge beasts belong to a family known as the titanosaurs. They may be the biggest dinosaurs to have ever roamed Earth.

Huge beast

The newfound dinosaur would have towered over carnivores like beasts in the Tyrannotitan genus, as well as giraffes and humans, as this diagram shows.

Heavy Duty Job

Using jackhammers, shovels and even bulldozers, researchers from the Museum of Paleontology Egidio Feruglio in Argentina's Patagonia region removed the fossils from a site in the center of the Chubut province, about 160 (260 kilometers) from the city of Trelew.

Dinosaur Bone

The sauropod's femur next to researcher Pablo Puerta.

One of the Biggest

The excavators estimate that the four-legged creature would have stretched stretched 131 feet (40 meters) in length and weighed 80 tons (73 tonnes).

Discoverers

Researchers Pablo Puerta and José Luis Carballido with their discovery.